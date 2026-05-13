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Gold, Silver Rate Today May 13: Gold prices jumps or rebound? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 13: Gold prices jumps or rebound? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 13: What is the cost of the yellow metal today? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 13: Gold prices jumps or rebound? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, May 13: Gold prices continue to witness fluctuation amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across the world markets. Earlier on Tuesday, Gold prices climbed Rs 1,500 to Rs 1.56 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital, and silver soared more than 4 per cent to Rs 2.77 lakh per kilogram. This was due to a sharp fall in the rupee against the US dollar and firm domestic sentiment amid persistent geopolitical tensions.

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,414 (24K), Rs 14,131 (22K), and Rs 11,565 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,399 (24K), Rs 14,116 (22K), and Rs 11,550 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,634 (24K), Rs 14,331 (22K), and Rs 11,951 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,399 (24K), Rs 14,116 (22K), and Rs 11,550 (18K) per gram. It is to be noted that the government has even raised import tariffs on gold and silver to 15% from 6%, government orders ​said on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters. It is aimed at curbing overseas purchases of the ‌metals and easing pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

Also Read: Global gold reserves: Central banks hold only 17 per cent, remaining part lies with…

According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold of 99.9 per cent purity increased by Rs 1,500, or nearly 1 per cent, to Rs 1,56,800 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Monday’s closing level of Rs 1,55,300 per 10 grams.

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Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government is making relentless efforts to ensure that impact of West Asia war crisis. He said a huge amount of the country’s money also goes abroad on gold imports and urged people to postpone the purchase of gold until the situation returns to normal. “A huge amount of the country’s money also goes abroad on gold imports. Therefore, I would urge all of you, my fellow countrymen, to postpone the purchase of gold until the situation returns to normal. Today, the need of the hour is that we turn “Vocal for Local” into a people’s movement. Instead of foreign goods, adopt local products. Empower the entrepreneurs of your village, your city, your country,” he added.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

To recall our readers, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of May 13, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,634 (24K), Rs 14,331 (22K), and Rs 11,951 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,399 (24K), Rs 14,116 (22K), and Rs 11,550 (18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,414 (24K), Rs 14,131 (22K), and Rs 11,565 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,399 (24K), Rs 14,116 (22K), and Rs 11,550 (18K). Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,399 (24K), Rs 14,116 (22K), and Rs 11,550 (18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,399 (24K), Rs 14,116 (22K), and Rs 11,550 (18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,399 (24K), Rs 14, 116 (22K), and Rs 11,550 (18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 Gram ₹15,399 ₹15,398 +₹1 8 Gram ₹1,23,192 ₹1,23,184 +₹8 10 Gram ₹1,53,990 ₹1,53,980 +₹10 100 Gram ₹15,39,900 ₹15,39,800 +₹100

Today 22 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 Gram ₹14,116 ₹14,115 +₹1 8 Gram ₹1,12,928 ₹1,12,920 +₹8 10 Gram ₹1,41,160 ₹1,41,150 +₹10 100 Gram ₹14,11,600 ₹14,11,500 +₹100

Today 18 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 Gram ₹11,550 ₹11,549 +₹1 8 Gram ₹92,400 ₹92,392 +₹8 10 Gram ₹1,15,500 ₹1,15,490 +₹10 100 Gram ₹11,55,000 ₹11,54,900 +₹100

City-wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹15,634 ₹14,331 ₹11,951 Mumbai ₹15,399 ₹14,116 ₹11,550 Delhi ₹15,414 ₹14,131 ₹11,565 Kolkata ₹15,399 ₹14,116 ₹11,550 Bangalore ₹15,399 ₹14,116 ₹11,550 Hyderabad ₹15,399 ₹14,116 ₹11,550 Kerala ₹15,399 ₹14,116 ₹11,550 Pune ₹15,399 ₹14,116 ₹11,550 Vadodara ₹15,404 ₹14,121 ₹11,555 Ahmedabad ₹15,404 ₹14,121 ₹11,555

What are the silver rates alongside gold for May 13?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 290.10 per gram and Rs 2,90,100 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Global oil reserves depleting at alarming rate due to Hormuz Crisis; Many countries might run out of energy, warn experts

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

As of May 13, the Silver rates in Chennai are Rs 3,001 (10 grams), Rs 30,010 (100 grams), and Rs 3,00,100 (1kg). Silver rates in Mumbai are Rs 2,901 (10 grams), Rs 29,010 (100 grams), and Rs 2,90,100 (1 kg). Silver rates in New Delhi are Rs 2,901 (10 grams), Rs 29,010 (100 grams), and Rs 2,90,100(1kg).

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹3,001 ₹30,010 ₹3,00,100 Mumbai ₹2,901 ₹29,010 ₹2,90,100 Delhi ₹2,901 ₹29,010 ₹2,90,100 Kolkata ₹2,901 ₹29,010 ₹2,90,100 Bangalore ₹2,901 ₹29,010 ₹2,90,100 Hyderabad ₹3,001 ₹30,010 ₹3,00,100 Kerala ₹3,001 ₹30,010 ₹3,00,100 Pune ₹2,901 ₹29,010 ₹2,90,100 Vadodara ₹2,901 ₹29,010 ₹2,90,100 Ahmedabad ₹2,901 ₹29,010 ₹2,90,100

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