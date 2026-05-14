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Gold, Silver Rate Today May 14: Gold prices surge after import duty hike? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 14: Gold prices surge after import duty hike? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 14: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 14: Gold prices soar or rebound? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: AI Image)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, May 14: Gold prices continue to witness fluctuation amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across the world markets. Earlier on Wednesday, Gold and silver prices witnessed a sharp surge of up to 8 per cent after the government more than doubled the import duty on precious metals.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (June 5) advanced as much as 7.20 per cent or Rs 11,055 to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,64,497 per 10 grams as of 9:50 am. The government has raised the import duty, including cess, on gold and silver from 6 per cent to 15 per cent. Meanwhile, import duty on platinum has been increased from 6.4 per cent to 15.4 per cent.

According to an IANS report, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,62,728, up 6 per cent or Rs 9,286 from the previous close. Earlier in the session, it had opened at Rs 1,54,851, rising 0.91 per cent or Rs 1,409, which also remained the intraday low so far.

Meanwhile, silver futures (July 3) also recorded strong gains during the session, jumping as much as 8 per cent or Rs 22,367 to hit an intraday high of Rs 3,01,429 per kg. The white metal was trading at Rs 2,97,655, up 6.66 per cent or Rs 18,593 from the previous close. It had opened at Rs 2,90,224, rising 4 per cent or Rs 11,162 over the previous settlement price.

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At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 16,216 (24K), Rs 14,866 (22K), and Rs 12,166 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 16,201 (24K), Rs 14,851 (22K), and Rs 11,550 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,634 (24K), Rs 14,331 (22K), and Rs 12,151 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 16,201 (24K), Rs 14,851 (22K), and Rs 12,151 (18K) per gram. It is to be noted that the government has even raised import tariffs on gold and silver to 15% from 6%, government orders ​said on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters. It is aimed at curbing overseas purchases of the ‌metals and easing pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

Also Read: Global gold reserves: Central banks hold only 17 per cent, remaining part lies with…

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

To recall our readers, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of May 14, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 16,368 (24K), Rs 15,001 (22K), and Rs 12,561 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 16, 201 (24K), Rs 14,851 (22K), and Rs 12,151 (18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 16,216 (24K), Rs 14,866 (22K), and Rs 12,166 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 16,201 (24K), Rs 14,851 (22K), and Rs 12,151 (18K). Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 16, 201 (24K), Rs 14,851 (22K), and Rs 12,151 (18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 16,201 (24K), Rs 14,851 (22K), and Rs 12,151 (18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 16,201 (24K), Rs 14,851 (22K), and Rs 12,151 (18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 Gram ₹16,201 ₹16,200 + ₹1 8 Gram ₹1,29,608 ₹1,29,600 + ₹8 10 Gram ₹1,62,010 ₹1,62,000 + ₹10 100 Gram ₹16,20,100 ₹16,20,000 + ₹100

Today 22 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 Gram ₹14,851 ₹14,850 + ₹1 8 Gram ₹1,18,808 ₹1,18,800 + ₹8 10 Gram ₹1,48,510 ₹1,48,500 + ₹10 100 Gram ₹14,85,100 ₹14,85,000 + ₹100

Today 18 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 Gram ₹12,151 ₹12,150 + ₹1 8 Gram ₹97,208 ₹97,200 + ₹8 10 Gram ₹1,21,510 ₹1,21,500 + ₹10 100 Gram ₹12,15,100 ₹12,15,000 + ₹100

City-wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹16,368 ₹15,001 ₹12,561 Mumbai ₹16,201 ₹14,851 ₹12,151 Delhi ₹16,216 ₹14,866 ₹12,166 Kolkata ₹16,201 ₹14,851 ₹12,151 Bangalore ₹16,201 ₹14,851 ₹12,151 Hyderabad ₹16,201 ₹14,851 ₹12,151 Kerala ₹16,201 ₹14,851 ₹12,151 Pune ₹16,201 ₹14,851 ₹12,151 Vadodara ₹16,206 ₹14,856 ₹12,156 Ahmedabad ₹16,206 ₹14,856 ₹12,156

What are the silver rates alongside gold for May 13?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 310.10 per gram and Rs 3,10,100 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Global oil reserves depleting at an alarming rate due to Hormuz Crisis; Many countries might run out of energy, warn experts

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

As of May 14, the Silver rates in Chennai are Rs 3,201 (10 grams), Rs 32,010 (100 grams), and Rs 3,20,100 (1kg). Silver rates in Mumbai are Rs 3,101 (10 grams), Rs 31,010 (100 grams), and Rs 3,10,100 (1 kg). Silver rates in New Delhi are Rs 3,101 (10 grams), Rs 31,010 (100 grams), and Rs 3,10,100(1kg).

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹3,201 ₹32,010 ₹3,20,100 Mumbai ₹3,101 ₹31,010 ₹3,10,100 Delhi ₹3,101 ₹31,010 ₹3,10,100 Kolkata ₹3,301 ₹33,010 ₹3,30,100 Bangalore ₹3,101 ₹31,010 ₹3,10,100 Hyderabad ₹3,201 ₹32,010 ₹3,20,100 Kerala ₹3,201 ₹32,010 ₹3,20,100 Pune ₹3,101 ₹31,010 ₹3,10,100 Vadodara ₹3,101 ₹31,010 ₹3,10,100 Ahmedabad ₹3,101 ₹31,010 ₹3,10,100

The government on Wednesday sharply hiked import duty on gold and silver to 15 per cent from 6 per cent earlier to discourage purchase and trim non-essential imports in the backdrop of a ballooning import bill amid the West Asia crisis, PTI reported. Also, import duty on platinum has been raised to 15.4 per cent from 6.4 per cent. Consequential changes have also been made to other items such as gold/silver dore, coins, findings, etc. The new duties are effective from Wednesday. The duty hike follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call for curbs on gold purchases, along with other austerity measures, to reduce avoidable foreign-exchange expenditure.

(With agencies inputs)

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