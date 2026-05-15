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Gold, Silver Rate Today May 15: Gold prices hiked or rebound? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 15: Gold prices hiked or rebound? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 15: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 15: Gold prices hiked or rebound? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, May 15: Gold prices continue to witness fluctuation amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across the world markets. Earlier on Thursday, the gold price rose by Rs 650 to Rs 1.66 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital after the rupee fell to a record low against the US dollar amid persistent geopolitical tensions.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold of 99.9 per cent purity rose Rs 650 to Rs 1,66,000 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Wednesday’s closing of Rs 1,65,350 per 10 grams, news agency PTI reported. This is the third consecutive day of fall for the precious metal.

Also Read: Global gold reserves: Central banks hold only 17 per cent, remaining part lies with…

Meanwhile, the government on Wednesday sharply hiked import duty on gold and silver to 15 per cent from 6 per cent earlier to discourage purchase and trim non-essential imports in the backdrop of a ballooning import bill amid the West Asia crisis . Also, import duty on platinum has been raised to 15.4 per cent from 6.4 per cent. Consequential changes have also been made to other items such as gold/silver dore, coins, findings, etc. The new duties are effective from Wednesday. The duty hike follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call for curbs on gold purchases, along with other austerity measures, to reduce avoidable foreign-exchange expenditure.

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At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 16,227 (24K), Rs 14,896 (22K), and Rs 12,191 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 16,234 (24K), Rs 14,881 (22K), and Rs 12,176 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 16,419 (24K), Rs 15,051 (22K), and Rs 12,571 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 16,234 (24K), Rs 14,881 (22K), and Rs 12,176 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

To recall our readers, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of May 15, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 16,419 (24K), Rs 15,051 (22K), and Rs 12,571 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 16,234 (24K), Rs 14,881 (22K), and Rs 12,176(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 16,227 (24K), Rs 14,896 (22K), and Rs 12,191 (18K).

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today May 14: Gold prices surge after import duty hike? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 16,201 (24K), Rs 14,851 (22K), and Rs 12,176 (18K). Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 16,234 (24K), Rs 14,881 (22K), and Rs 12,176 (18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 16,234 (24K), Rs 14,881 (22K), and Rs 12,176 (18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 16,234 (24K), Rs 14,881 (22K), and Rs 12,176 (18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Quantity Today Price Yesterday Price Change 1 gram ₹16,234 ₹16,233 +₹1 8 gram ₹1,29,872 ₹1,29,864 +₹8 10 gram ₹1,62,340 ₹1,62,330 +₹10 100 gram ₹16,23,400 ₹16,23,300 +₹100

Today 22 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Quantity Today Price Yesterday Price Change 1 gram ₹14,881 ₹14,880 +₹1 8 gram ₹1,19,048 ₹1,19,040 +₹8 10 gram ₹1,48,810 ₹1,48,800 +₹10 100 gram ₹14,88,100 ₹14,88,000 +₹100

Today 18 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Quantity Today Price Yesterday Price Change 1 gram ₹12,176 ₹12,175 +₹1 8 gram ₹97,408 ₹97,400 +₹8 10 gram ₹1,21,760 ₹1,21,750 +₹10 100 gram ₹12,17,600 ₹12,17,500 +₹100

City-wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹16,419 ₹15,051 ₹12,571 Mumbai ₹16,234 ₹14,881 ₹12,176 New Delhi ₹16,227 ₹14,896 ₹12,191 Kolkata ₹16,234 ₹14,881 ₹12,176 Bangalore ₹16,234 ₹14,881 ₹12,176 Hyderabad ₹16,234 ₹14,881 ₹12,176 Kerala ₹16,234 ₹14,881 ₹12,176 Pune ₹16,234 ₹14,881 ₹12,176 Vadodara ₹16,239 ₹14,886 ₹12,181 Ahmedabad ₹16,239 ₹14,886 ₹12,181

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

As of May 15, the Silver rates in Chennai are Rs 3,149 (10 grams), Rs 31,490 (100 grams), and Rs 3,14,900 (1kg). Silver rates in Mumbai are Rs 2,999 (10 grams), Rs 29,990 (100 grams), and Rs 2,99,900 (1 kg). Silver rates in New Delhi are Rs 2,999 (10 grams), Rs 29,990 (100 grams), and Rs 2,99,900(1kg).

City 10 gram 100 gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹3,149 ₹31,490 ₹3,14,900 Mumbai ₹2,999 ₹29,990 ₹2,99,900 New Delhi ₹2,999 ₹29,990 ₹2,99,900 Kolkata ₹2,999 ₹29,990 ₹2,99,900 Bangalore ₹2,999 ₹29,990 ₹2,99,900 Hyderabad ₹3,149 ₹31,490 ₹3,14,900 Kerala ₹3,149 ₹31,490 ₹3,14,900 Pune ₹2,999 ₹29,990 ₹2,99,900 Vadodara ₹2,999 ₹29,990 ₹2,99,900 Ahmedabad ₹2,999 ₹29,990 ₹2,99,900

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