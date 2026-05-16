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Gold, Silver Rate Today May 16: Gold prices jump after import duty hike? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 16: Gold prices jump after import duty hike? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 16: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today, May 16: Gold prices continue to witness fluctuation amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across the world markets. Gold and silver prices traded sharply lower on Friday, with both precious metals declining in domestic trade by up to 4 per cent amid strength in the dollar index.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for June 5 fell as much as 1.52 per cent or Rs 2,478 to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,59,500 as of 10:45 am. According to the IANS report, silver futures for July 3 came under heavier pressure, plunging 4.12 per cent or Rs 12,000 to Rs 2,79,102. At the last count, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,59,792, down 1.34 per cent or Rs 2,186. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,60,992, which was 0.6 per cent or Rs 986 lower than the previous close.

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,805 (24K), Rs 14,489 (22K), and Rs 11,857 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,790 (24K), Rs 14,474 (22K), and Rs 11,842 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 16,107 (24K), Rs 14,764 (22K), and Rs 12,309 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,790 (24K), Rs 14,474 (22K), and Rs 11,842 (18K) per gram.

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Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

To recall our readers, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of May 16, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 16,107 (24K), Rs 14,764 (22K), and Rs 12,309 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,790 (24K), Rs 14,474 (22K), and Rs 11,842(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,805 (24K), Rs 14,489 (22K), and Rs 11,857 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,790 (24K), Rs 14,474 (22K), and Rs 11,842 (18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,790 (24K), Rs 14,474 (22K), and Rs 11,842 (18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,790 (24K), Rs 14,474 (22K), and Rs 11,842 (18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,790 (24K), Rs 14,474 (22K), and Rs 11,842 (18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Price Yesterday Price Change 1 Gram Rs 15,790 Rs 15,791 – Rs 1 8 Gram Rs 1,26,320 Rs 1,26,328 – Rs 8 10 Gram Rs 1,57,900 Rs 1,57,910 – Rs 10 100 Gram Rs 15,79,000 Rs 15,79,100 – Rs 100

Today 22 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Price Yesterday Price Change 1 Gram Rs 14,474 Rs 14,475 – Rs 1 8 Gram Rs 1,15,792 Rs 1,15,800 – Rs 8 10 Gram Rs 1,44,740 Rs 1,44,750 – Rs 10 100 Gram Rs 14,47,400 Rs 14,47,500 – Rs 100

Today 18 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Price Yesterday Price Change 1 Gram Rs 11,842 Rs 11,843 – Rs 1 8 Gram Rs 94,736 Rs 94,744 – Rs 8 10 Gram Rs 1,18,420 Rs 1,18,430 – Rs 10 100 Gram Rs 11,84,200 Rs 11,84,300 – Rs 100

City-wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Gold Price Today 22K Gold Price Today 18K Gold Price Today Chennai Rs 16,107 Rs 14,764 Rs 12,309 Mumbai Rs 15,790 Rs 14,474 Rs 11,842 Delhi Rs 15,805 Rs 14,489 Rs 11,857 Kolkata Rs 15,790 Rs 14,474 Rs 11,842 Bangalore Rs 15,790 Rs 14,474 Rs 11,842 Hyderabad Rs 15,790 Rs 14,474 Rs 11,842 Kerala Rs 15,790 Rs 14,474 Rs 11,842 Pune Rs 15,790 Rs 14,474 Rs 11,842 Vadodara Rs 15,795 Rs 14,479 Rs 11,847 Ahmedabad Rs 15,795 Rs 14,479 Rs 11,847

What are the silver rates alongside gold for May 16?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 289.80 per gram and Rs 2,89,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

The government on Wednesday sharply hiked import duty on gold and silver to 15 per cent from 6 per cent earlier to discourage purchase and trim non-essential imports in the backdrop of a ballooning import bill amid the West Asia crisis, PTI reported. Also, import duty on platinum has been raised to 15.4 per cent from 6.4 per cent.

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City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

As of May 16, the Silver rates in Chennai are Rs 3,049 (10 grams), Rs 30,490 (100 grams), and Rs 3,04,900 (1kg). Silver rates in Mumbai are Rs 2,899 (10 grams), Rs 28,990 (100 grams), and Rs 2, 89,900 (1 kg). Silver rates in New Delhi are Rs 2,899(10 grams), Rs 28,990 (100 grams), and Rs 2,89,900 (1kg).

City Silver Price (10 gram) Silver Price (100 gram) Silver Price (1 Kg) Chennai Rs 3,049 Rs 30,490 Rs 3,04,900 Mumbai Rs 2,899 Rs 28,990 Rs 2,89,900 Delhi Rs 2,899 Rs 28,990 Rs 2,89,900 Kolkata Rs 2,899 Rs 28,990 Rs 2,89,900 Bangalore Rs 2,899 Rs 28,990 Rs 2,89,900 Hyderabad Rs 3,049 Rs 30,490 Rs 3,04,900 Kerala Rs 3,049 Rs 30,490 Rs 3,04,900 Pune Rs 2,899 Rs 28,990 Rs 2,89,900 Vadodara Rs 2,899 Rs 28,990 Rs 2,89,900 Ahmedabad Rs 2,899 Rs 28,990 Rs 2,89,900

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