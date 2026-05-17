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Gold, Silver Rate Today May 17: Gold prices hiked or steady? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 17: Gold prices hiked or steady? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 17: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today, May 17: Gold prices continue to witness fluctuation amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across the world markets. Gold and silver prices jumped by nearly 4 per cent this week amid persistent geopolitical uncertainty and volatile crude oil prices. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (June 5) settled 3.94 per cent or Rs 6,017 higher at Rs 1,58,547 on Friday, news agency IANS reported.

Similarly, silver futures (July 3) ended 3.8 per cent or Rs 9,964 higher at Rs 2,71,886 on the commodity exchange.

During the week, the yellow metal surged as much as 7.84 per cent or Rs 11,967 to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,64,497 on May 13. On the downside, it slipped up to 0.67 per cent or Rs 1,030 to an intraday low of Rs 1,51,500 on May 11. As per the IANS report, Silver, meanwhile, rallied as much as 16.40 per cent or Rs 42,969 to hit an intraday high of Rs 3,04,891 on May 13. It declined by 0.35 per cent or Rs 936 to touch an intraday low of Rs 2,60,986 on May 11.

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,708 (24K), Rs 14,400 (22K), and Rs 11,785 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,693 (24K), Rs 14,385 (22K), and Rs 11,770 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 16,091 (24K), Rs 14,750 (22K), and Rs 12,310 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,693 (24K), Rs 14,385 (22K), and Rs 11,770 (18K) per gram.

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Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

To recall our readers, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of May 17, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 16,091 (24K), Rs 14,750 (22K), and Rs 12,310 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,693 (24K), Rs 14,385 (22K), and Rs 11,770(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,780 (24K), Rs 14,400 (22K), and Rs 11,785 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,693 (24K), Rs 14,385 (22K), and Rs 11,770 (18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,693 (24K), Rs 14,385 (22K), and Rs 11,770 (18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,693 (24K), Rs 14,385 (22K), and Rs 11,770 (18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,693 (24K), Rs 14,385 (22K), and Rs 11,770 (18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 Gram ₹15,693 ₹15,693 0 8 Grams ₹1,25,544 ₹1,25,544 0 10 Grams ₹1,56,930 ₹1,56,930 0 100 Grams ₹15,69,300 ₹15,69,300 0

Today 22 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 Gram ₹14,385 ₹14,385 0 8 Grams ₹1,15,080 ₹1,15,080 0 10 Grams ₹1,43,850 ₹1,43,850 0 100 Grams ₹14,38,500 ₹14,38,500 0

Today 18 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 Gram ₹11,770 ₹11,770 0 8 Grams ₹94,160 ₹94,160 0 10 Grams ₹1,17,700 ₹1,17,700 0 100 Grams ₹11,77,000 ₹11,77,000 0

City-wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹16,091 ₹14,750 ₹12,310 Mumbai ₹15,693 ₹14,385 ₹11,770 Delhi ₹15,708 ₹14,400 ₹11,785 Kolkata ₹15,693 ₹14,385 ₹11,770 Bangalore ₹15,693 ₹14,385 ₹11,770 Hyderabad ₹15,693 ₹14,385 ₹11,770 Kerala ₹15,693 ₹14,385 ₹11,770 Pune ₹15,693 ₹14,385 ₹11,770 Vadodara ₹15,698 ₹14,390 ₹11,775 Ahmedabad ₹15,698 ₹14,390 ₹11,775

What are the silver rates alongside gold for May 17?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 280 per gram and Rs 2,80,000 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

The government on Wednesday sharply hiked import duty on gold and silver to 15 per cent from 6 per cent earlier to discourage purchase and trim non-essential imports in the backdrop of a ballooning import bill amid the West Asia crisis, PTI reported. Also, import duty on platinum has been raised to 15.4 per cent from 6.4 per cent.

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹2,900 ₹29,000 ₹2,90,000 Mumbai ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000 Delhi ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000 Kolkata ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000 Bangalore ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000 Hyderabad ₹2,900 ₹29,000 ₹2,90,000 Kerala ₹2,900 ₹29,000 ₹2,90,000 Pune ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000 Vadodara ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000

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