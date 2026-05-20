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Gold, Silver Rate Today May 20: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 20: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 20: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 20: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, May 20: Gold prices continue to witness fluctuation amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across the world markets. Earlier on Monday, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (June 5) were trading at Rs 1,58,697 per 10 grams around 11 am, up Rs 150 or 0.09 per cent, as reported by news agency IANS.

The yellow metal on Monday touched an intraday high of Rs 1,58,884, rising Rs 337 or 0.21 per cent, while the day’s low stood at Rs 1,57,547, down Rs 1,000 or 0.63 per cent. On the other hand, silver futures (July 3) were trading at Rs 2,71,627 per kg, down Rs 259 or 0.10 per cent. As per the IANS report, the white metal had earlier fallen as much as 2.55 per cent or Rs 6,937 to hit an intraday low of Rs 2,64,949. However, it touched an intraday high of Rs 2,74,145, up Rs 2,259 or 0.83 per cent during the session so far.

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,720 (24K), Rs 14,411 (22K), and Rs 11,794 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,705 (24K), Rs 14,396 (22K), and Rs 11,779 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 16,223 (24K), Rs 14,871 (22K), and Rs 12,411 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,705 (24K), Rs 14,396 (22K), and Rs 11,779 (18K) per gram.

Also Read: Global gold reserves: Central banks hold only 17 per cent, remaining part lies with…

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Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

To recall our readers, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the increase of the U.S. Dollar, and local consumption for jewelry, especially around holidays, all determine the intrinsic value of gold. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of May 20, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 16,223 (24K), Rs 14,871 (22K), and Rs 12,411 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,705 (24K), Rs 14,396 (22K), and Rs 11,779(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,720 (24K), Rs 14,411 (22K), and Rs 11,794 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,705 (24K), Rs 14,396 (22K), and Rs 11,779 (18K).

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today May 17: Gold prices hiked or steady? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,705 (24K), Rs 14,396 (22K), and Rs 11,779 (18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,705 (24K), Rs 14,396 (22K), and Rs 11,779 (18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,705 (24K), Rs 14,396 (22K), and Rs 11,779 (18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 gram ₹15,705 ₹15,704 +₹1 8 grams ₹1,25,640 ₹1,25,632 +₹8 10 grams ₹1,57,050 ₹1,57,040 +₹10 100 grams ₹15,70,500 ₹15,70,400 +₹100

Today 22 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 gram ₹14,396 ₹14,395 +₹1 8 grams ₹1,15,168 ₹1,15,160 +₹8 10 grams ₹1,43,960 ₹1,43,950 +₹10 100 grams ₹14,39,600 ₹14,39,500 +₹100

Today 18 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 gram ₹11,779 ₹11,778 +₹1 8 grams ₹94,232 ₹94,224 +₹8 10 grams ₹1,17,790 ₹1,17,780 +₹10 100 grams ₹11,77,900 ₹11,77,800 +₹100

City-wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹16,223 ₹14,871 ₹12,411 Mumbai ₹15,705 ₹14,396 ₹11,779 Delhi ₹15,720 ₹14,411 ₹11,794 Kolkata ₹15,705 ₹14,396 ₹11,779 Bangalore ₹15,705 ₹14,396 ₹11,779 Hyderabad ₹15,705 ₹14,396 ₹11,779 Kerala ₹15,705 ₹14,396 ₹11,779 Pune ₹15,705 ₹14,396 ₹11,779 Vadodara ₹15,710 ₹14,401 ₹11,784 Ahmedabad ₹15,710 ₹14,401 ₹11,784

What are the silver rates alongside gold for May 20?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 284.90 per gram and Rs 2,84,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Recently, the government sharply hiked import duty on gold and silver to 15 per cent from 6 per cent earlier to discourage purchase and trim non-essential imports in the backdrop of a ballooning import bill amid the West Asia crisis, PTI reported. Also, import duty on platinum has been raised to 15.4 per cent from 6.4 per cent.

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 10 gram 100 gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹2,999 ₹29,990 ₹2,99,900 Mumbai ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Delhi ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Kolkata ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Bangalore ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Hyderabad ₹2,999 ₹29,990 ₹2,99,900 Kerala ₹2,999 ₹29,990 ₹2,99,900 Pune ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Vadodara ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Ahmedabad ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900

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