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Gold, Silver Rate Today May 22: Gold prices jump or unchanged? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 22: Gold prices jump or unchanged? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 22: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 22: Gold prices jump or unchanged? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, May 22: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Thursday, Gold and silver prices traded lower. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (June 5) fell as much as 0.42 per cent or Rs 687 to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,59,319 at around 12 pm. Earlier on Thursday, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 1,59,400, down 0.38 per cent or Rs 606. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,59,992, IANS reported. Silver futures (July 3) declined 1.4 per cent or Rs 3,864 to Rs 2,70,401, its intraday low so far. The white metal was trading at Rs 2,70,810, down 1.26 per cent or Rs 3,455. During the session, it touched an intraday high of Rs 2,73,196.

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 16,024 (24K), Rs 14,676 (22K), and Rs 12,011 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,994 (24K), Rs 14,661 (22K), and Rs 11,996 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 16,168 (24K), Rs 14,811 (22K), and Rs 12,426 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,994 (24K), Rs 14,661 (22K), and Rs 11,996 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

To recall our readers, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of May 22, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 16,168 (24K), Rs 14,811 (22K), and Rs 12,426 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,994 (24K), Rs 14,661 (22K), and Rs 11,996(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 16,024 (24K), Rs 14,676 (22K), and Rs 12,011 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,994 (24K), Rs 14,661 (22K), and Rs 11,996 (18K).

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Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,994 (24K), Rs 14,661 (22K), and Rs 11,996 (18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,994 (24K), Rs 14,661 (22K), and Rs 11,996 (18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,994 (24K), Rs 14,661 (22K), and Rs 11,996 (18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 ₹15,994 ₹15,993 +₹1 8 ₹1,27,952 ₹1,27,944 +₹8 10 ₹1,59,940 ₹1,59,930 +₹10 100 ₹15,99,400 ₹15,99,300 +₹100

Today 22 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 ₹14,661 ₹14,660 +₹1 8 ₹1,17,288 ₹1,17,280 +₹8 10 ₹1,46,610 ₹1,46,600 +₹10 100 ₹14,66,100 ₹14,66,000 +₹100

Today 18 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 ₹11,996 ₹11,995 +₹1 8 ₹95,968 ₹95,960 +₹8 10 ₹1,19,960 ₹1,19,950 +₹10 100 ₹11,99,600 ₹11,99,500 +₹100

City-wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹16,168 ₹14,811 ₹12,426 Mumbai ₹15,994 ₹14,661 ₹11,996 Delhi ₹16,024 ₹14,676 ₹12,011 Kolkata ₹15,994 ₹14,661 ₹11,996 Bangalore ₹15,994 ₹14,661 ₹11,996 Hyderabad ₹15,994 ₹14,661 ₹11,996 Kerala ₹15,994 ₹14,661 ₹11,996 Pune ₹15,994 ₹14,661 ₹11,996 Vadodara ₹16,014 ₹14,666 ₹12,001 Ahmedabad ₹16,014 ₹14,666 ₹12,001

What are the silver rates alongside gold for May 22?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 285.10 per gram and Rs 2,85,100 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Recently, the government sharply hiked import duty on gold and silver to 15 per cent from 6 per cent earlier to discourage purchase and trim non-essential imports in the backdrop of a ballooning import bill amid the West Asia crisis, PTI reported. Also, import duty on platinum has been raised to 15.4 per cent from 6.4 per cent.

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 10 gram 100 gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹2,901 ₹29,010 ₹2,90,100 Mumbai ₹2,851 ₹28,510 ₹2,85,100 Delhi ₹2,851 ₹28,510 ₹2,85,100 Kolkata ₹2,851 ₹28,510 ₹2,85,100 Bangalore ₹2,851 ₹28,510 ₹2,85,100 Hyderabad ₹2,901 ₹29,010 ₹2,90,100 Kerala ₹2,901 ₹29,010 ₹2,90,100 Pune ₹2,851 ₹28,510 ₹2,85,100 Vadodara ₹2,851 ₹28,510 ₹2,85,100 Ahmedabad ₹2,851 ₹28,510 ₹2,85,100

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