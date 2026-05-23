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Gold, Silver Rate Today May 23: Gold prices hiked or unchanged? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 23: Gold prices hiked or unchanged? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 23: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 23: Gold prices hiked or unchanged? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, May 23: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Friday, Gold prices retreated by Rs 600 to Rs 1.64 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital as tentative progress in US-Iran negotiations reduced precious metals buying, though unresolved tensions around the Strait of Hormuz kept traders cautious.

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,963 (24K), Rs 14,624(22K), and Rs 11,966 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,948 (24K), Rs 14,619 (22K), and Rs 11,961 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 16,123 (24K), Rs 14,779 (22K), and Rs 12,399 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,948 (24K), Rs 14,619 (22K), and Rs 11,961 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

To recall our readers, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of May 23, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 16,123 (24K), Rs 14,779 (22K), and Rs 12,399 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,948 (24K), Rs 14,619 (22K), and Rs 11,961(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,963 (24K), Rs 14,624 (22K), and Rs 11,966 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,948 (24K), Rs 14,619 (22K), and Rs 11,961 (18K).

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Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,948 (24K), Rs 14,619 (22K), and Rs 11,961 (18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,948 (24K), Rs 14,619 (22K), and Rs 11,961 (18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,948 (24K), Rs 14,619 (22K), and Rs 11,961 (18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 Gram ₹15,948 ₹15,949 – ₹1 8 Gram ₹1,27,584 ₹1,27,592 – ₹8 10 Gram ₹1,59,480 ₹1,59,490 – ₹10 100 Gram ₹15,94,800 ₹15,94,900 – ₹100

Today 22 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 Gram ₹14,619 ₹14,620 – ₹1 8 Gram ₹1,16,952 ₹1,16,960 – ₹8 10 Gram ₹1,46,190 ₹1,46,200 – ₹10 100 Gram ₹14,61,900 ₹14,62,000 – ₹100

Today 18 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 Gram ₹11,961 ₹11,962 – ₹1 8 Gram ₹95,688 ₹95,696 – ₹8 10 Gram ₹1,19,610 ₹1,19,620 – ₹10 100 Gram ₹11,96,100 ₹11,96,200 – ₹100

City-wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹16,123 ₹14,779 ₹12,399 Mumbai ₹15,948 ₹14,619 ₹11,961 Delhi ₹15,963 ₹14,624 ₹11,966 Kolkata ₹15,948 ₹14,619 ₹11,961 Bangalore ₹15,948 ₹14,619 ₹11,961 Hyderabad ₹15,948 ₹14,619 ₹11,961 Kerala ₹15,948 ₹14,619 ₹11,961 Pune ₹15,948 ₹14,619 ₹11,961 Vadodara ₹15,953 ₹14,624 ₹11,966 Ahmedabad ₹15,953 ₹14,624 ₹11,966

What are the silver rates alongside gold for May 23?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 284.90 per gram and Rs 2,84,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Recently, the government sharply hiked import duty on gold and silver to 15 per cent from 6 per cent earlier to discourage purchase and trim non-essential imports in the backdrop of a ballooning import bill amid the West Asia crisis, PTI reported. Also, import duty on platinum has been raised to 15.4 per cent from 6.4 per cent.

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹2,951 ₹29,510 ₹2,95,100 Mumbai ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Delhi ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Kolkata ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Bangalore ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Hyderabad ₹2,951 ₹29,510 ₹2,95,100 Kerala ₹2,951 ₹29,510 ₹2,95,100 Pune ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Vadodara ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Ahmedabad ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900

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