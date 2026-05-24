Home

Business

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 24: Gold prices jump or unchanged? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 24: Gold prices jump or unchanged? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 24: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 24: Gold prices hiked or steady after import duty hike? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Image for representational purposes only)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, May 24: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Thursday, Gold and silver prices traded lower. On Friday, MCX gold June futures dipped 0.06 per cent while MCX silver May futures lost 0.09 per cent. Currently, gold futures stood at Rs 1,58,588, while silver futures stood at Rs 2,71,600 per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), as reported by news agency IANS.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was at Rs 1,58,117 on Friday, up from Rs 1,57,821 seen on Monday market opening, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA). The gold import duty was raised sharply from 6 per cent to 15 per cent, marking the single-largest increase on record, fully reversing the duty cut of July 2024. Going ahead, gold movement will continue to depend on US–Iran developments, dollar index movement, and rupee volatility.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today May 17: Gold prices hiked or steady? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,921 (24K), Rs 14,595 (22K), and Rs 11,944 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,906 (24K), Rs 14,580 (22K), and Rs 11,929 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 16,069 (24K), Rs 14,730 (22K), and Rs 12,360 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,906 (24K), Rs 14,580 (22K), and Rs 11,929 (18K) per gram.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

To recall our readers, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of May 23, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 16,069 (24K), Rs 14,730 (22K), and Rs 12,360 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,906 (24K), Rs 14,580 (22K), and Rs 11,929(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,921 (24K), Rs 14,595 (22K), and Rs 11, 944 (18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,906 (24K), Rs 14,580 (22K), and Rs 11,929 (18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,906 (24K), Rs 14,580 (22K), and Rs 11,929 (18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,906 (24K), Rs 14,580 (22K), and Rs 11,929 (18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,906 (24K), Rs 14,580 (22K), and Rs 11,929 (18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 Gram ₹15,906 ₹15,906 0 8 Gram ₹1,27,248 ₹1,27,248 0 10 Gram ₹1,59,060 ₹1,59,060 0 100 Gram ₹15,90,600 ₹15,90,600 0

Today 22 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 Gram ₹14,580 ₹14,580 0 8 Gram ₹1,16,640 ₹1,16,640 0 10 Gram ₹1,45,800 ₹1,45,800 0 100 Gram ₹14,58,000 ₹14,58,000 0

Today 18 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 Gram ₹11,929 ₹11,929 0 8 Gram ₹95,432 ₹95,432 0 10 Gram ₹1,19,290 ₹1,19,290 0 100 Gram ₹11,92,900 ₹11,92,900 0

City-wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹16,069 ₹14,730 ₹12,360 Mumbai ₹15,906 ₹14,580 ₹11,929 Delhi ₹15,921 ₹14,595 ₹11,944 Kolkata ₹15,906 ₹14,580 ₹11,929 Bangalore ₹15,906 ₹14,580 ₹11,929 Hyderabad ₹15,906 ₹14,580 ₹11,929 Kerala ₹15,906 ₹14,580 ₹11,929 Pune ₹15,906 ₹14,580 ₹11,929 Vadodara ₹15,911 ₹14,585 ₹11,934 Ahmedabad ₹15,911 ₹14,585 ₹11,934

What are the silver rates alongside gold for May 24?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 285 per gram and Rs 2,85,000 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today May 20: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹2,950 ₹29,500 ₹2,95,000 Mumbai ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000 Delhi ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000 Kolkata ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000 Bangalore ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000 Hyderabad ₹2,950 ₹29,500 ₹2,95,000 Kerala ₹2,950 ₹29,500 ₹2,95,000 Pune ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000 Vadodara ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.