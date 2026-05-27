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Gold, Silver Rate Today May 27: Gold prices jump or unchanged? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 27: Gold prices jump or unchanged? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 27: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 27: Gold prices jump or unchanged? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, May 27: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Tuesday, Gold and silver prices traded lower, declining up to nearly 2 per cent after the US military launched fresh strikes on southern Iran. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (June 5) were trading 0.61 per cent or Rs 971 lower at Rs 1,58,110 at around 10:25 am.

According to the news agency IANS report, the yellow metal touched an intraday low of Rs 1,58,000, down 0.67 per cent or over Rs 1,000 from the previous close of Rs 1,59,081. It also recorded an intraday high of Rs 1,58,789, down 0.18 per cent or Rs 292. On the other hand, silver futures (July 3) also witnessed selling pressure, slipping nearly 2 per cent or over Rs 5,000 to hit an intraday low of Rs 2,71,972 so far.

At the last count, the white metal was trading at Rs 2,72,008, down 1.7 per cent or Rs 4,708. It recorded an intraday high of Rs 2,74,727, still lower by 0.71 per cent or Rs 1,989. On the commodity exchange, silver and gold earlier opened at Rs 2,74,727 and Rs 1,58,789, respectively. The gold import duty was raised sharply from 6 per cent to 15 per cent, marking the single-largest increase on record, fully reversing the duty cut of July 2024. Going ahead, gold movement will continue to depend on US–Iran developments, dollar index movement, and rupee volatility.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today May 17: Gold prices hiked or steady? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,903 (24K), Rs 14,579 (22K), and Rs 11,931 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,888 (24K), Rs 14,564 (22K), and Rs 11,916 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 16,068 (24K), Rs 14,729 (22K), and Rs 12,359 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,888 (24K), Rs 14,564 (22K), and Rs 11,916 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

To recall our readers, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of May 27, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 16,068 (24K), Rs 14,729 (22K), and Rs 12,359 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,888 (24K), Rs 14,564 (22K), and Rs 11,916(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,903 (24K), Rs 14,579 (22K), and Rs 11, 931(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,888 (24K), Rs 14,564 (22K), and Rs 11,916 (18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,888 (24K), Rs 14,564 (22K), and Rs 11,916 (18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,888 (24K), Rs 14,564 (22K), and Rs 11,916(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,888 (24K), Rs 14,564 (22K), and Rs 11,916 (18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram 24K 22K 18K 1 gm ₹15,888 (-1) ₹14,564 (-1) ₹11,916 (-1) 8 gm ₹1,27,104 (-8) ₹1,16,512 (-8) ₹95,328 (-8) 10 gm ₹1,58,880 (-10) ₹1,45,640 (-10) ₹1,19,160 (-10) 100 gm ₹15,88,800 (-100) ₹14,56,400 (-100) ₹11,91,600 (-100)

City-wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Gold (1 gm) 22K Gold (1 gm) 18K Gold (1 gm) Chennai ₹16,068 ₹14,729 ₹12,359 Mumbai ₹15,888 ₹14,564 ₹11,916 Delhi ₹15,903 ₹14,579 ₹11,931 Kolkata ₹15,888 ₹14,564 ₹11,916 Bangalore ₹15,888 ₹14,564 ₹11,916 Hyderabad ₹15,888 ₹14,564 ₹11,916 Kerala ₹15,888 ₹14,564 ₹11,916 Pune ₹15,888 ₹14,564 ₹11,916 Vadodara ₹15,893 ₹14,569 ₹11,921 Ahmedabad ₹15,893 ₹14,569 ₹11,921

What are the silver rates alongside gold for May 27?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 284.90 per gram and Rs 2,84,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today May 20: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

City Silver Rate (10 Gram) Silver Rate (100 Gram) Silver Rate (1 KG) Chennai ₹2,949 ₹29,490 ₹2,94,900 Mumbai ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Delhi ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Kolkata ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Bangalore ₹2,848 ₹28,480 ₹2,84,800 Hyderabad ₹2,949 ₹29,490 ₹2,94,900 Kerala ₹2,949 ₹29,490 ₹2,94,900 Pune ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Vadodara ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Ahmedabad ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900

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