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  • Gold, Silver Rate Today May 29: Gold prices hiked or unchanged? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 29: Gold prices hiked or unchanged? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 29: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: May 29, 2026, 7:17 AM IST
Gold, Silver Rate Today May 29: Gold prices hiked or unchanged? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
A jewellery shop employee displays gold ornaments at a store(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, May 29: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Wednesday, Gold and silver prices traded marginally higher amid continued geopolitical uncertainty and cautious optimism surrounding possible progress in US-Iran peace negotiations.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (June 5) were trading 0.10 per cent or Rs 164 higher at Rs 1,57,780 at around 10:35 am, news agency IANS reported. The yellow metal touched an intraday high of Rs 1,57,898, up 0.17 per cent or Rs 282. It recorded an intraday low of Rs 1,57,454, down 0.10 per cent or Rs 162 from the previous close of Rs 1,57,616. On the other hand, silver futures (July 3) too witnessed buying optimism, gaining 0.73 per cent or Rs 2,000 to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,72,628 so far.

Read more: Gold, Silver Rate Today May 27: Gold prices jump or unchanged? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

At the last count, the white metal was trading at Rs 2,72,379, up 0.65 per cent or Rs 1,751. It recorded an intraday low of Rs 2,71,350, which was still higher by 0.26 per cent or Rs 722 against its previous close of Rs 2,70,628. On the commodity exchange, silver and gold earlier opened at Rs 2,72,603 and Rs 1,57,541, respectively, IANS reported.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today May 27: Gold prices jump or unchanged? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,620 (24K), Rs 14,319 (22K), and Rs 11,718 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,605 (24K), Rs 14,304 (22K), and Rs 11,703 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,817 (24K), Rs 14,499 (22K), and Rs 12,159 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,605 (24K), Rs 14,304 (22K), and Rs 11,703 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

To recall our readers, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of May 29, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,817 (24K), Rs 14,499 (22K), and Rs 12,159 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,605 (24K), Rs 14,304 (22K), and Rs 11,703(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,620 (24K), Rs 14,319 (22K), and Rs 11, 718(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,605 (24K), Rs 14,304 (22K), and Rs 11,703 (18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,605 (24K), Rs 14,304 (22K), and Rs 11,703 (18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,605 (24K), Rs 14,304 (22K), and Rs 11,703(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,605 (24K), Rs 14,304 (22K), and Rs 11,703 (18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram 24K Gold Price 22K Gold Price 18K Gold Price
1 ₹15,605 (-1) ₹14,304 (-1) ₹11,703 (-1)
8 ₹1,24,840 (-8) ₹1,14,432 (-8) ₹93,624 (-8)
10 ₹1,56,050 (-10) ₹1,43,040 (-10) ₹1,17,030 (-10)
100 ₹15,60,500 (-100) ₹14,30,400 (-100) ₹11,70,300 (-100)

City-wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Gold Price 22K Gold Price 18K Gold Price
Chennai ₹15,817 ₹14,499 ₹12,159
Mumbai ₹15,605 ₹14,304 ₹11,703
Delhi ₹15,620 ₹14,319 ₹11,718
Kolkata ₹15,605 ₹14,304 ₹11,703
Bangalore ₹15,605 ₹14,304 ₹11,703
Hyderabad ₹15,605 ₹14,304 ₹11,703
Kerala ₹15,605 ₹14,304 ₹11,703
Pune ₹15,605 ₹14,304 ₹11,703
Vadodara ₹15,610 ₹14,309 ₹11,708
Ahmedabad ₹15,610 ₹14,309 ₹11,708

What are the silver rates alongside gold for May 29?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 274.90 per gram and Rs 2,74,900 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today May 20: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

City 10 Gram Silver Price 100 Gram Silver Price 1 KG Silver Price
Chennai ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900
Mumbai ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900
Delhi ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900
Kolkata ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900
Bangalore ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900
Hyderabad ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900
Kerala ₹2,849 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900
Pune ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900
Vadodara ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900
Ahmedabad ₹2,749 ₹27,490 ₹2,74,900

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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