Gold, Silver Rate Today May 30: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Rate Today May 30: Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

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Gold, Silver Rate Today May 30: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold, Silver Rate Today, May 29: Gold prices continue to fluctuate amid the ongoing US war against Iran, causing uncertainty across global markets. Earlier on Friday, Gold and silver traded lower in the morning session amid continued global uncertainty, with precious metals declining by nearly 1 per cent. According to the IANS report, On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures (June 5) were trading at Rs 1,56,683 per 10 grams, down Rs 242 or 0.15 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,56,925.

At around 11:20 am, the yellow metal declined as much as 0.38 per cent or Rs 609 to Rs 1,56,316, hitting an intraday low. So far during the session, it recorded an intraday high of Rs 1,57,197, up 0.17 per cent or Rs 272. Meanwhile, silver futures (July 3) were trading at Rs 2,68,381 per kg, down Rs 1,156 or 0.43 per cent from the previous close of Rs 2,69,537, news agency IANS reported.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today May 27: Gold prices jump or unchanged? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

At present, Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,780 (24K), Rs 14,466 (22K), and Rs 11,839 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,765 (24K), Rs 14,451 (22K), and Rs 11,824 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,929 (24K), Rs 14,499 (22K), and Rs 12,159 (18K) per gram. Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,605 (24K), Rs 14,601 (22K), and Rs 12,256 (18K) per gram.

Are gold prices at an all-time high or low? What is the latest update?

To recall our readers, Gold pricing in India is determined by both global and local factors. The international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar’s strength, and local jewelry consumption, especially around holidays, all determine gold’s intrinsic value. Consequently, the buyer in India must contend with listings that vary based on broader economic factors and seasonal market factors.

As of May 30, the Gold rates in Chennai are Rs 15,929 (24K), Rs 14,601 (22K), and Rs 12,256 (18K). Gold rates in Mumbai are Rs 15,765 (24K), Rs 14,451 (22K), and Rs 11,824(18K). Gold rates in New Delhi are Rs 15,780 (24K), Rs 14,466 (22K), and Rs 11, 839(18K). Gold rates in Kolkata are Rs 15,765 (24K), Rs 14,451 (22K), and Rs 11,824 (18K).

Moreover, Gold rates in Bangalore are Rs 15,765 (24K), Rs 14,451 (22K), and Rs 11,824 (18K). Gold rates in Hyderabad are Rs 15,765 (24K), Rs 14,451 (22K), and Rs 11,824(18K). Gold rates in Kerala are Rs 15,765 (24K), Rs 14,451 (22K), and Rs 11,824 (18K).

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram 24K Gold Price 22K Gold Price 18K Gold Price 1 Gram ₹15,765 (+1) ₹14,451 (+1) ₹11,824 (+1) 8 Grams ₹1,26,120 (+8) ₹1,15,608 (+8) ₹94,592 (+8) 10 Grams ₹1,57,650 (+10) ₹1,44,510 (+10) ₹1,18,240 (+10) 100 Grams ₹15,76,500 (+100) ₹14,45,100 (+100) ₹11,82,400 (+100)

City-wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

City 24K Gold (per gram) 22K Gold (per gram) 18K Gold (per gram) Chennai ₹15,929 ₹14,601 ₹12,256 Mumbai ₹15,765 ₹14,451 ₹11,824 Delhi ₹15,780 ₹14,466 ₹11,839 Kolkata ₹15,765 ₹14,451 ₹11,824 Bangalore ₹15,765 ₹14,451 ₹11,824 Hyderabad ₹15,765 ₹14,451 ₹11,824 Kerala ₹15,765 ₹14,451 ₹11,824 Pune ₹15,765 ₹14,451 ₹11,824 Vadodara ₹15,770 ₹14,456 ₹11,829 Ahmedabad ₹15,770 ₹14,456 ₹11,829

What are the silver rates alongside gold for May 30?

Currently, the price of silver in India is Rs 280.10 per gram and Rs 2,80,100 per kilogram. Although it is often less expensive than gold, silver is still a common choice for investors and jewelry buyers, especially in countries that buy more silver ornaments than gold. The price of silver also depends on the global market, as the demand for silver for industrial use and manufacturing also plays a large part in price fluctuations.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today May 20: Gold prices hiked or rebounded? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

City-wise Silver Rate Per Gram in India (INR)