New Delhi: Gold Price has gone up by Rs 430 per 10 gram of 22-carat in India, as per data on good returns website. In the futures market too, gold price today has increased as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand. However, in the international market, gold prices remained at low-level.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the December delivery was trading higher by 0.11 per cent, at Rs 49,092 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 12,472 lots, according to data on MCXIndia.com.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said, as per PTI report.

Spot gold was at USD 1,854.39 per ounce and the US gold futures was at USD 1,857.10. The spot gold was just hovering over by USD 6 from the low-level, according to a Reuters report.

Gold Rate in India

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 48,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 48,360 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 48,750 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 46,150 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 46,150 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 46,150 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 47,520 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 47,580 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Jaipur is Rs 48,600 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Patna is Rs 47,520 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Lucknow is Rs 47,100 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 48,360 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate mentioned in the copy does not include taxes and GST and may not match with the prices at jewellery shops.