NEW DELHI: Gold Price Today remained stable following an upward trend since the beginning of April. While rates of yellow metal went down bringing cheer to buyers during the better part of March, the Gold price again started to go up as the new financial year began. While the average rate of 22-carat gold remains Rs 44,200 per 10 gram, the 24-carat gold rate touched Rs 45,200 per 10 gram. Buyers, who wish to purchase 100 gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold, will need to shell out Rs 4,42,000 and Rs 4,52,000 respectively.

Gold Price Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Chennai, States

People, who are buying 22-carat-gold today in Delhi, will have to pay Rs 44,550. 22-carat gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 44,200. In Chennai, 22-carat gold price is Rs 42,570. In Bengaluru, 22-carat gold price is Rs 42,400. in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, 22-carat gold price is Rs 44,550. In Kerala, 22-carat gold price is Rs 42,400. 22-carat gold price in Nagpur is Rs 44,200.

People, who are buying 24-carat-gold today in Delhi, will have to pay Rs 48,600. The 24-carat gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 45,200. In Chennai, 24-carat gold price is Rs 46,450. In Bengaluru, 24-carat gold price is Rs 46,250. in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, 24-carat gold price is Rs 48,600. In Kerala, 22-carat gold price is Rs 46,250. 24-carat gold price in Nagpur is Rs 45,200.

Check Gold Price Today in Your City, State:

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Coimbatore Rs 42,570 Rs 46,450 Bhubaneswar Rs 42,400 Rs 46,250 Patna Rs 44,200 Rs 45,200 Pune Rs 44,200 Rs 45,200 Visakhapatnam Rs 42,400 Rs 46,250 Ahmedabad Rs 44,400 Rs 46,300 Chandigarh Rs 44,550 Rs 48,600 Jaipur Rs 44,550 Rs 48,600

Readers please note that today’s Gold Prices for both 22-carat and 24-carat mentioned in the story are indicative and excluding of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other levies. Gold prices at jewellery shops may differ