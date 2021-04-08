Gold price today went up by Rs 1,000 per 100 gram as the gold rate continues it upward trend that began with the onset of April, the new financial year. In recent times, Gold price has remained volatile. In February, Gold price peaked but then witnessed a fall in March. Gold price rate has again started to climb up in April so far. Also Read - Kylian Mbappe Scores Twice as PSG Beat Bayern Munich 3-2 in Champions League Thriller

On an average, buyers need to pay Rs 44,300 for 22-carat gold per 10 gram and Rs 4,43,00 for 100 gram. If buyers are purchasing 24-carat gold, one needs to shell out on average Rs 45,300 per 10 gram and Rs 4,53,000 per 100 gram. Also Read - 'Onus On Men': Imran Khan's Ex-wife On Pakistan PM's 'Vulgarity' Rape Remark

Gold Price Rate Today in Mumbai, Delhi, Other Cities, States

Gold price varies in different cities and states across India. 22-carat gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 44,300. If you are buying Gold in Delhi, the price is Rs 44,800. In Bengaluru, the gold price today is Rs 42,650. In Chennai, the Gold price today is Rs 42,970. In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, 22-carat Gold price is Rs 44,800. Also Read - Delay in Declaration of BPSC 64th Final Result Frustrating, Say Students

24-carat gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 45,300. If you are buying 24-carat Gold in Delhi, the price is Rs 48,870. In Bengaluru, the 24-carat gold price today is Rs 46,530. In Chennai, the 24-carat Gold price today is Rs 46,890. In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, 24-carat Gold price is Rs 48,870.

Check Gold Price Today in Your City, State:

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Coimbatore Rs 42,970 Rs 46,890 Bhubaneswar Rs 42,650 Rs 46,530 Patna Rs 44,300 Rs 45,300 Pune Rs 44,300 Rs 45,300 Visakhapatnam Rs 42,650 Rs 46,530 Ahmedabad Rs 44,400 Rs 46,300 Chandigarh Rs 44,800 Rs 48,870 Jaipur Rs 44,800 Rs 48,870

Readers please note that today’s Gold prices for both 22-carat and 24-carat mentioned in the story are indicative and excluding of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other levies. Gold prices at jewellery shops may differ.