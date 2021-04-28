New Delhi: Gold Rate Today – Gold becomes cheaper today by Rs 100 per 100 gram. Gold price has been going down since the last week bringing cheers to buyers during wedding season which has kicked off across India. Also Read - CHR vs TWM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Tanzania T10 League Match 7: Captain, Vice-captain - Chui Riders vs Twiga Masters, Today's Probable XIs at 11 AM IST April 28 Wednesday

Meanwhile, in the international market too, gold prices fell. Spot gold was down 0.5 per cent at USD 1,767.76 per ounce. The US gold futures were down by 0.5 per cent at USD 1,770.00 per ounce.

Gold Rate Today in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Delhi, Other Cities (10 gram)

Gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 44,790 for 22-carat, Rs 45,790 for 24-carat. In Delhi, gold rate is Rs 45,990 for 22-carat, and Rs 50,170 for 24-carat.

Gold rate in Pune is Rs 44,790 for 22-carat, and Rs 45,790 for 24-carat. In Nagpur, gold price today is Rs 44,790 for 22-carat and Rs 45,790 for 24-carat.

Gold price today in Chennai is Rs 44,640 for 22-carat, and Rs 48,700 for 24-carat. In Bengaluru, Gold price is Rs 44,440 for 22-carat, and Rs 48,450 for 24-carat.

In Kolkata, gold price is Rs 46,740 for 22-carat, and Rs 49,400 for 24-carat. Gold Price in Kerala is Rs 44,440 for 22-carat, and Rs 48,450 for 24-carat.

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Coimbatore Rs 44,640 Rs 48,700 Bhubaneswar Rs 44,440 Rs 48,450 Patna Rs 44,790 Rs 45,790 Kerala Rs 44,440 Rs 48,450 Visakhapatnam Rs 44,440 Rs 48,650 Ahmedabad Rs 46,940 Rs 48,890 Chandigarh Rs 45,990 Rs 50,170 Jaipur Rs 45,990 Rs 50,170

Readers please note that the gold price rates mentioned in the copy do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS and other levies. Gold prices are likely to vary in jewellery shops.