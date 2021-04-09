Gold price today went up by Rs 2,500 per 100 gram. The gold rate for 10 gram has increased by Rs 250. So far in April, gold price has not gone down instead the rate of yellow metal has increased. So, if you are buying 10 gram of 22-carat gold, you will have to pay Rs 44,550. For 100 gram of 22-carat gold, you need to pay Rs 4,45,500. The 10 gram of 24-carat gold will cost you Rs 45,550. Meanwhile, you need to pay Rs 4,55,500 for 100 gram of 24-carat gold. Also Read - Telangana Govt Tightens Rules Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases, to Impose Rs 1000 Fine For Not Wearing Mask

The 22-carat gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 44,550, in Pune is Rs 44,550, Nagpur is Rs 44,550. If you are buying 22-carat gold in Delhi, you will need to pay Rs 45,150. In Bangalore, 22-carat gold price is Rs 43,000. In Chennai, 22-carat gold rate is Rs 43,450. In Hyderabad, the 22-carat gold price is Rs 43,000. In Kolkata, 22-carat gold price is Rs 45,430.

The 24-carat gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 45,550, in Pune is Rs 45,550, Nagpur is Rs 45,550. If you are buying 24-carat gold in Delhi, you will need to pay Rs 49,250. In Bangalore, 24-carat gold price is Rs 46,900. In Chennai, 24-carat gold rate is Rs 47,400. In Hyderabad, the 24-carat gold price is Rs 46,900. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold price is Rs 48,130.

Check Gold Price Today in Your City, State:

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Coimbatore Rs 43,450 Rs 47,400 Bhubaneswar Rs 43,000 Rs 46,900 Patna Rs 44,550 Rs 45,550 Lucknow Rs 45,150 Rs 49,250 Visakhapatnam Rs 43,000 Rs 46,900 Ahmedabad Rs 45,500 Rs 47,410 Chandigarh Rs 45,150 Rs 49,250 Jaipur Rs 45,150 Rs 49,250

Readers please note that Gold price rates today for both 22-carat and 24-carat mentioned in the story are indicative and excluding of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other levies. Gold prices at jewellery shops may differ.