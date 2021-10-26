New Delhi: Gold price today was increased by Rs 100 per 100 gram, according to data on good returns website. The hike in gold rate comes ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras festivals even as prices were down in the international market. Gold market in the country generally witnesses an uptick in demand during the festive season.Also Read - 7-Year-Old Girl Urges Karnataka CM to Fix Potholes in Bengaluru, Offers Her Pocket Money | Watch
In futures trade, Gold prices on Tuesday rose as speculators created fresh positions amid firming spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold was trading higher by 0.88 per cent, to Rs 48,220 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,548 lots, according to MCX India website. Analysts opined that fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, according to a PTI report.
In the international market, gold prices were down against a stronger US dollar. While spot gold dropped by 0.1 per cent to USD 1,805.96 per ounce, the US gold futures was down at USD 1,806.60, according to Reuters report.
Gold Rate Today in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai, Other Cities in India
- Gold price in Delhi is Rs 47,000 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 46,760 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Kolkata is Rs 47,740 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Chennai is Rs 45,180 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- In Bangalore, gold rate in Rs 44,850 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,850 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- In Kerala, gold rate is Rs 44,850 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Ahmedabad is Rs 45,980 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Lucknow is Rs 45,720 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Patna is Rs 46,050 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 46,760 per 10 gram of 22-carat.