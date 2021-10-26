New Delhi: Gold price today was increased by Rs 100 per 100 gram, according to data on good returns website. The hike in gold rate comes ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras festivals even as prices were down in the international market. Gold market in the country generally witnesses an uptick in demand during the festive season.Also Read - 7-Year-Old Girl Urges Karnataka CM to Fix Potholes in Bengaluru, Offers Her Pocket Money | Watch

In futures trade, Gold prices on Tuesday rose as speculators created fresh positions amid firming spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold was trading higher by 0.88 per cent, to Rs 48,220 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,548 lots, according to MCX India website. Analysts opined that fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, according to a PTI report.

In the international market, gold prices were down against a stronger US dollar. While spot gold dropped by 0.1 per cent to USD 1,805.96 per ounce, the US gold futures was down at USD 1,806.60, according to Reuters report.

Gold Rate Today in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai, Other Cities in India