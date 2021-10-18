New Delhi: Gold price today remained stable in the country, according to data provided by good returns website. Meanwhile, Gold rates fell in the futures trade on Friday, as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand, according to details on MCXIndia.Also Read - Gold Price on Dussehra 2021: Check Gold Rate in Your City

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold was trading lower by 1.05 per cent, to Rs 47,214 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,889 lots, the data on MCXIndia website stated. Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants, as per a PTI report. Also Read - Gold Rate During Navratri, Durga Puja: Check Gold Price in Your City

In the international market, gold prices were up against a low American dollar. Spot gold rate was increased by 0.2 per cent to USD 1,770.26 per ounce. The US gold futures were increased by 0.1 per cent at USD 1,770.50. Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Check Gold Price In Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Other Cities

Gold Rate Today Mumbai, Other Cities in India

Gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 47,070 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,330 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Chennai is Rs 44,630 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kolkata is Rs 46,730 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Bengaluru is Rs 44,180 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Hyderabad is Rs 44,180 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kerala is Rs 44,180 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Ahmedabad, gold rate is Rs 45,960 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Jaipur is Rs 46,380 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Patna is Rs 45,470 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 47,070 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate mentioned in the copy may not match with rates at jewellery shops.