New Delhi: Gold price today remained stable in the country providing a cheer for common buyers during the auspicious occasion of Navratri, according to data on good returns website. The gold rate per 10 gram of 22-carat was hovering at the level of Rs 46,000.

However, in futures trade, gold prices on Monday rose. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) India, gold prices were trading higher by 0.40 per cent to Rs 47,013 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,542 lots, as per details provided by MCX India website. Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, in the international market, gold prices remained down as American dollar slipped. Spot gold was down at USD 1,756.25 per ounce. The US gold futures were unchanged at USD 1,756.80.

Gold Price Today