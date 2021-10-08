New Delhi: Gold price was today increased by Rs 220 per 10 gram as the auspicious Navratri festival begins across the country, according to data on good returns website. The hike has come even as gold prices in the international market remained steady. In India, gold prices fell in the futures trade on Friday as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand, as per a PTI report.Also Read - Navratri 2021 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Puja Vidhi And Mantra

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold was trading lower by 0.13 per cent to Rs 46,848 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,346 lots, as per data on MCX India website.

In the international market, while spot gold remained stable at USD 1,755.83 per ounce, the US gold futures were down by 0.1 per cent to USD 1,757.10 per ounce, as per a Reuters report.

Gold Price on Navratri 2021

Gold Price in Chennai is Rs 44,110 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 45,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 45,950 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kolkata is Rs 46,300 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Bengaluru, gold price is Rs 43,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 43,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 43,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Pune, gold price is Rs 45,050 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Ahmedabad is Rs 44,980 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Jaipur is Rs 45,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Lucknow is Rs 44,600 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Patna, Gold rate is Rs 45,050 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 45,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate mentioned in the copy is without taxes, and may not match with the prices at jewellery shops.