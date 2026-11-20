Gold Rate Today, November 20: Gold costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru

The precious metals market, including gold, is witnessing a sharp sell-off as expectations of another Fed rate hike rise.

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Gold Rate Today, November 20: Gold costlier or cheaper? Check 18, 22, 24 carat gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru | image; AI

Gold Price Today: The precious metals market, including gold and silver, is witnessing a major sell-off as investors are expecting another wave of Fed rate hikes in the coming weeks. Prices of both the yellow metal and silver extended their losses on Thursday, November 19, with MCX Gold futures (Dec expiry) moving down over 1.8 percent to Rs 1,27,452/10 grams. Silver futures showed a downward trend of over 2 percent during the same period to close at Rs 1,57,482 per kg. Today, prices of both precious metals witnessed a sharp sell-off in the international market. COMEX gold was trading 2.57 percent lower at USD 3,590.6 per ounce as compared to its previous close, while COMEX silver fell over 4.7 percent to USD 42.29 per ounce in early trade.

Gold price in India

In India, the price of 24K gold stood at Rs 1,28,130/10 gm at around 6:10 am. Silver was trading at Rs 1,58,320/kg. The price of 22K gold stood at Rs 1,17,453/10 gm, while the price of 925 sterling silver stood at Rs 1,46,446 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.

City-wise gold rates

City-wise 24K Gold Rates

City 24K Gold Price (per 10 gm) Mumbai Rs 1,27,900 Delhi Rs 1,27,680 Chennai Rs 1,28,270 Kolkata Rs 1,27,730 Bengaluru Rs 1,28,000 Hyderabad Rs 1,28,100

City-wise 22K Gold Rates

City 22K Gold Price (per 10 gm) Mumbai Rs 1,17,242 Delhi Rs 1,17,040 Chennai Rs 1,17,581 Kolkata Rs 1,17,086 Bengaluru Rs 1,17,333 Hyderabad

City-Wise Silver Rates

Check the prices of Silver 999 Fine in major metro cities based on the latest data.