Gold Price Today: The precious metals market, including gold and silver, is witnessing a major sell-off as investors are expecting another wave of Fed rate hikes in the coming weeks. Prices of both the yellow metal and silver extended their losses on Thursday, November 19, with MCX Gold futures (Dec expiry) moving down over 1.8 percent to Rs 1,27,452/10 grams. Silver futures showed a downward trend of over 2 percent during the same period to close at Rs 1,57,482 per kg. Today, prices of both precious metals witnessed a sharp sell-off in the international market. COMEX gold was trading 2.57 percent lower at USD 3,590.6 per ounce as compared to its previous close, while COMEX silver fell over 4.7 percent to USD 42.29 per ounce in early trade.
In India, the price of 24K gold stood at Rs 1,28,130/10 gm at around 6:10 am. Silver was trading at Rs 1,58,320/kg. The price of 22K gold stood at Rs 1,17,453/10 gm, while the price of 925 sterling silver stood at Rs 1,46,446 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.
|City
|
24K Gold Price (per 10 gm)
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,27,900
|Delhi
|Rs 1,27,680
|Chennai
|Rs 1,28,270
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,27,730
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,28,000
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,28,100
|City
|
22K Gold Price (per 10 gm)
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,17,242
|Delhi
|Rs 1,17,040
|Chennai
|Rs 1,17,581
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,17,086
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,17,333
|Hyderabad
Check the prices of Silver 999 Fine in major metro cities based on the latest data.
|City
|
Silver Price (per kg)
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,58,030
|Delhi
|Rs 1,57,760
|Chennai
|Rs 1,58,490
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,57,820
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,58,160
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,58,280
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