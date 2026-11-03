Gold rate today, November 3: 24K gold near Rs 1.41 lakh, silver at Rs 1.84 lakh; Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Gold and silver prices bounced back in India on November 2 after sharp losses last week. Check the latest 24K and 22K gold rates and silver prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

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Gold, Silver Rate Today July 31: Is gold trading higher? Check 18, 22, 24 carat Gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata(Photo Credit: IANS)

Gold and silver prices recovered in India on Monday after suffering heavy losses last week. A fall in crude oil prices and a weaker US dollar supported the recovery, although precious metals continued to face pressure in international markets. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery rose 1.3 per cent on November 2 to settle at Rs 1,40,186 per 10 grams. Silver futures also gained, rising around 2.6 per cent to close at Rs 1,83,779 per kg.

The recovery came after a sharp sell-off on October 30, when gold prices touched their lowest level in about a year. Silver also suffered heavy losses, falling below USD 50 an ounce in the international market.

According to a Reuters report, international gold prices rose 2.1 per cent on Monday to USD 3,954.41 per ounce, while silver gained 3.1 per cent to USD 50.64 per ounce. The recovery followed a drop in oil prices of around 8%, which eased some concerns about inflation and future US interest rate increases.

However, the rebound may not mean a complete recovery for precious metals. Investors are still watching US inflation data, interest rate expectations and movements in the dollar, all of which can influence gold and silver prices.

Gold, silver prices today in India

According to the rates provided by Bullion.co.in, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,40,670 per 10 grams at around 5:55 am on Tuesday, November 3. Silver was trading at Rs 1,84,140 per kg.

The price of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,28,948 per 10 grams, while 925 sterling silver was quoted at Rs 1,70,330 per kg.

These rates may vary across websites and jewellery shops because of differences in pricing methods, local taxes and other charges. Buyers should check the latest rate with a local jeweller before making a purchase.

Gold rates in major Indian cities

Here are the 24-carat and 22-carat gold prices in major cities, based on the figures provided for the report.

City 24K gold (10 grams) 22K gold (10 grams) Mumbai Rs 1,40,410 Rs 1,28,709 Delhi Rs 1,40,170 Rs 1,28,489 Chennai Rs 1,40,820 Rs 1,29,085 Kolkata Rs 1,40,230 Rs 1,28,544 Bengaluru Rs 1,40,520 Rs 1,28,810 Hyderabad Rs 1,40,640 Rs 1,28,920

Chennai recorded the highest 24-carat gold rate among these six cities, while Delhi had the lowest.

Silver rates in major Indian cities

The following are the reported prices of 999-purity silver per kilogram.

City Silver price per kg Mumbai Rs 1,83,810 Delhi Rs 1,83,490 Chennai Rs 1,84,340 Kolkata Rs 1,83,560 Bengaluru Rs 1,83,950 Hyderabad Rs 1,84,100

Chennai recorded the highest silver price among the cities listed, while Delhi had the lowest.

Why did gold and silver prices recover?

The recent recovery followed a steep decline in precious metal prices during October. Rising crude oil prices, concerns about inflation and expectations of higher US interest rates had put pressure on the market.

Gold fell below USD 4,000 per ounce on October 30, while silver dropped below USD 50 for the first time in around 11 months.

The decline was particularly sharp for silver. Data published by Mint on November 1 showed that silver had fallen 19.17 percent in October, compared with a 7.23 per cent drop in gold.

(With inputs from agencies)