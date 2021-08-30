New Delhi: On Janmashtami, Gold price today went up by Rs 10 per 10 gram. After the increase, gold rate per 10 gram of 22-carat has reached threshold of Rs 46,000-mark. In the international market, Gold prices have soared to a near four-week high. Spot gold was at USD 1,814.86 per ounce and the US gold futures was at USD 1,817.Also Read - Armaan Kohli Drugs Case Latest News: Actor to be Produced Before Court Today, NCB Levels Serious Charges
Janmashtami 2021 Gold Rate Gold Price Today in India
- Gold rate in Mumbai today is Rs 46,660 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- In Chennai, gold price is Rs 45,080 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,710 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- In Hyderabad, gold price is Rs 46,710 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 44,560 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Kerala is Rs 44,560 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold rate in Pune is Rs 45,890 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Ahmedabad is Rs 47,060 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- In Jaipur, gold rate in Jaipur is Rs 46,760 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Lucknow is Rs 46,710 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- In Patna, Gold rate is Rs 45,890 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
- Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 46,660 per 10 gram of 22-carat.
Readers please note that gold prices mentioned in the copy may not match with gold rate at jewellery shops.