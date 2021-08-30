New Delhi: On Janmashtami, Gold price today went up by Rs 10 per 10 gram. After the increase, gold rate per 10 gram of 22-carat has reached threshold of Rs 46,000-mark. In the international market, Gold prices have soared to a near four-week high. Spot gold was at USD 1,814.86 per ounce and the US gold futures was at USD 1,817.Also Read - Armaan Kohli Drugs Case Latest News: Actor to be Produced Before Court Today, NCB Levels Serious Charges

Janmashtami 2021 Gold Rate Gold Price Today in India

Gold rate in Mumbai today is Rs 46,660 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Chennai, gold price is Rs 45,080 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,710 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Hyderabad, gold price is Rs 46,710 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs 44,560 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Kerala is Rs 44,560 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Pune is Rs 45,890 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Ahmedabad is Rs 47,060 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Jaipur, gold rate in Jaipur is Rs 46,760 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Lucknow is Rs 46,710 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Patna, Gold rate is Rs 45,890 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 46,660 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Readers please note that gold prices mentioned in the copy may not match with gold rate at jewellery shops. Also Read - Tokyo Paralympics 2021 Live Scores And Updates, Day 6: After Avani Lekhara, Yogesh Kathuniya's Triumph; Both Sundar Singh Gurjar, Devendra Jhajharia Win Medals