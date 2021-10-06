New Delhi: Gold price today was increased by Rs 190 per 10 gram. Even after the latest rise, the rate of 22-carat gold was hovering below Rs 46,000-mark, according to details on good returns website. This has come even as Gold prices fell in the futures trade on Wednesday as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand, as per PTI report.Also Read - Gold Rate Drops in International Market; Check City-Wise Gold Price

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) India, gold was trading lower by 0.33 per cent to Rs 46,603 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,469 lots, according to data on MCXIndia website. Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants, PTI reported. Also Read - Gold Rate Remains Low; Check Gold Price in Your City

In the international market, gold prices have gone down against a stronger dollar and an increase in the US Treasury yields. Spot gold dropped by 0.1 per cent to USD 1,758.06 per ounce, the US gold futures fell by 0.1 per cent lower at USD 1,758.40. Also Read - Gold Price Today, 03 October 2021: Yellow Metal Inches Closer to Rs 46,000/10 gm | Check Revised Rates

Gold Price Today

Gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 45,680 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 45,900 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 44,050 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Kolkata, gold price is Rs 46,150 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Bangalore is Rs 43,750 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Hyderabad, gold price is Rs 43,750 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 43,750 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 44,940 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Ahmedabad, gold rate is Rs 44,580 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Lucknow, gold price is Rs 44,200 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Patna is Rs 44,940 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Nagpur, gold rate is Rs 45,680 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Readers please note that Gold rate mentioned in the does not include taxes.