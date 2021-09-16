New Delhi: Gold price today remained low in India reflecting a flat trend seen in the international precious metal rates. The 22-carat gold will cost you less than Rs 46,500-mark per 10 gram on Thursday, as per details on good returns website. In the futures trade, Gold prices fell to Rs 46,895 per 10 grams, as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand, PTI reported.Also Read - Gold Rate Drops By Whopping Rs 600; Check Gold Price In Your City

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) India, gold was trading lower by 0.77 per cent to Rs 46,895 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 6,369 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices in the futures trade to trimming of positions by participants, as per details provided by mcxindia.

Meanwhile, gold prices remained flat in international market. Spot gold was at USD 1,792.86 per ounce and the US gold futures were at USD 1,795.00, as per a Reuters report.

Gold Price Today

Gold rate varies in state to state and city to city due to the taxes levied on the precious metal.