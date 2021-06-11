New Delhi: Gold Price Today remained low as gold rate increased marginally by Rs 10 per 10 gram. The gold rate per 100 gram went up by Rs 100. Buyers need to pay around Rs 47,800 per 10 gram of 22-carat. You need to pay around Rs 48,800 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Also Read - Gold Rate Today June 9, 2021: Check Revised Gold Price In Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Your City

Gold price today in Mumbai is Rs 47,890 per 10 gram of 22-carat and is 48,890 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Delhi is Rs 47,960 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 52,310 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, June 8 2021: Gold Price Drops Big, Check Gold Rate in Your City

Gold price in Bangalore is Rs 45,790 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold rate in Bangalore is Rs 49,960 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Also Read - Gold Rate Today, June 7, 2021: Gold Price Remains Stable; Check Gold Rate in Your City

Gold price in Pune today is Rs 47,890 per 10 gram of 22-carat and Rs 48,890 per 10 gram of 24-carat. Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 47,890 per 10 gram of 22-carat. Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 48,890 per 10 gram of 24-carat.

Gold Price Today in India

City 22-carat gold price today 24-carat gold price today Chennai Rs 46,160 Rs 50,360 Bangalore Rs 45,790 Rs 49,960 Pune Rs 47,890 Rs 48,890 Vadodara Rs 48,400 Rs 50,400 Jaipur Rs 47,960 Rs 52,310 Kerala Rs 45,790 Rs 49,960 Patna Rs 47,890 Rs 48,890 Nagpur Rs 47,890 Rs 48,890 Bhubaneswar Rs 45,790 Rs 49,960 Ahmedabad Rs 48,400 Rs 50,400

Readers please note that gold rates differ from cities to cities and states and states to states due to taxes and GST levied by respective governments.