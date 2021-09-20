New Delhi: Gold price in India has been falling reflecting a visible decline in precious metal rates in the international market. Today, the gold price remained low at around 45,500-mark per 10 gram of 22-carat after a dip of over Rs 600 in last few days, as per data on good returns website. The low rate has brought cheers for common buyers ahead of the festive season in the country.Also Read - Gold Price Today: Cheers For Buyers as Gold Rates Remain Stable | Check Latest Rates In Your City

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) India, gold futures were trading lower by 0.16 per cent at Rs 46,000 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 9,252 lots, as per per details on MCX India. Also Read - Gold Price Today: Gold Rates Down Nearly ₹4,000 | Know The Revised Rates in Your City

Meanwhile, in the international market, gold prices continued to witness downfall against a stronger dollar. While Spot gold dropped by 0.1 per cent at USD 1,752.66 per ounce, the US Gold futures remained low at USD 1,753.80. Also Read - Gold Rate Drops By Whopping Rs 5,500; Check City-Wise Gold Price

Gold Price Today

Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 45,390 per 10 gram 22-carat.

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 45,550 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 43,710 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Bengaluru is Rs Rs 43,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 43,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Kerala, gold price is Rs 43,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 44,570 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Ahmedabad is 44,680 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Lucknow is Rs 45,550 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 45,390 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has started attracting more investors, PTI reported. Gold ETF serves as a great tool due to its high liquidity and lower investment requirement. Gold is considered as a hedge against inflation. Hence, the third wave seems to make investors adopt the traditional investment method in due anticipation, Priti Rathi Gupta, the founder of LXME was quoted as saying by PTI.