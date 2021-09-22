New Delhi: Gold price today went up slightly by Rs 10 per 10 gram amid weak global precious metal rates and appreciation in the value of rupee. Following the increase in price, gold rate on Wednesday remained at Rs 45,340 per 10 gram of 22-carat, as per data on good returns website.Also Read - Gold Rate Drops By Massive ₹2,600; Check Gold Price In Your City

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) India, gold futures were trading higher to Rs 46,697.00 per 10 grams, up by 0.13 per cent, in a business turnover of 8,761 lots, as per details provided by MCX India.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices as speculators created fresh positions amid firming spot demand, as per PTI report.

Meanwhile, in the international market gold prices were increased ahead of the US Federal Reserves’s Policy. Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to USD 1,777.68 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were at USD 1,778.00, as per Reuters report.

Gold Rate Today