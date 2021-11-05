New Delhi: Gold price today remained stable in the country, a day after Diwali, according to data on good returns website. However, gold rate in the international market is set for weekly gain.Also Read - PM Modi Performs Aarti at Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand. Watch Video

Meanwhile, gold prices on Friday rose in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions amid firming spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December 3 delivery is trading higher by 0.09 per cent, to Rs 47,571 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,548 lots, according to MCX India report.

Analysts said that fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, according to PTI report.

Gold Price Today

Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 44,470 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 46,410 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Delhi is Rs 46,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Kolkata, gold price is Rs 47,850 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Bangalore is Rs 44,550 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Hyderabad, gold price is Rs 44,550 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kerala is Rs 44,550 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 45,680 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Ahmedabad, gold price is Rs 45,880 per 10 gram of Rs 45,880 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Patna is Rs 45,680 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Nagpur is Rs 46,410 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate mentioned in the copy may not match with gold price at the jewellery shops.