New Delhi: Gold price today remained below Rs 50,000-mark in India even after witnessing a marginal hike of Rs 10 per 10 gram, according to a report in good returns website. At Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), Gold rate gained by 1.06 per cent at Rs 47,487 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 11,103 lots, as per details provided by mcxindia.

In India, while 10 gram of 22-carat Gold price is Rs 46,410, the 24-carat gold rate is Rs 47,410 per 10 gram, as per details provided the by good returns website. In the international market, spot gold was stable at USD 1,826.65 per ounce and the US Gold futures were steady at USD 1,828.60, as per a Reuters report.

Gold price in India has started to rise once again after consecutive days of drop in the rate. Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold price, analysts were quoted as saying by PTI.

Gold Rate Today In India

Gold rate in Mumbai today is Rs 46,410 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,660 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Kolkata, Gold price is Rs 47,010 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

If you are buying gold in Bengaluru is Rs 44,510 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,510 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Kerala, gold rate is Rs 44,510 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Pune is Rs 45,830 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 44,990 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 46,660 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Patna is Rs 45,830 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 46,410 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate varies from state to state in India due to different taxes. Gold prices in the copy are without Goods and Services Tax (GST) and may not match with rate at jewellery shops.