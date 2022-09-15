Gold rates today, September 15: The gold rates in India saw a slight dip on Thursday. The prices keep fluctuating daily with gold purchases skyrocketing especially during festivals. In Delhi, buyers have to pay Rs 46,400 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold, while for 10 grams of 24 carat, they will have to spend Rs 51,780, according to the goodreturns.in website. While the portal reports the standard gold rate for the day, the prices vary slightly subject to individual cities.Also Read - WPI Inflation: India's August Wholesale Inflation Eases To 12.41%

Gold rates on September 15, 2022: Check price in your city

City 22 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Today

NOTE: The list’s prices may not equal the local prices. The above table shows rates without including the TDS, GST and other taxes that are levied.

India’s demand for yellow metal rises 43% in Q2

Meanwhile, India’s Gold gold demand for the second quarter (April-June) increased by 43 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter last year, revealed the latest report by World Gold Council.

Value-wise India’s second quarter (Q2) 2022 gold demand value was Rs 79,270 crore, an increase of 54 per cent in comparison with Q2 2021 (Rs 51,540 crore). Total jewellery demand in India for Q2 2022 was up by 49 per cent at 140.3 tonnes as compared to Q2 2021 (94 tonnes).