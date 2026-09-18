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  • Gold Rate Today September 18: Gold prices increase slightly - Check 18K, 22K and 24K Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat

Gold Rate Today September 18: Gold prices increase slightly – Check 18K, 22K and 24K Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat

The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,442 per gram for 24 carat gold. Check city-wise prices of 18, 22 and 24 carat gold.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: September 18, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
gold price
Gold Rate Today September 18: Gold prices increase slightly - Check 18K, 22K and 24K Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat | Image: AI

Gold Rate Today: The prices of the yellow metal witnessed a slight increase on Friday in the Indian market, with 24-carat gold standing at Rs 15,442 per gram, Rs 14,155 per gram for 22-carat gold and Rs 11,582 per gram for 18-carat gold, as per Good Returns. The price of 24-carat gold reflects a surge of Rs 158 compared to yesterday’s September 17, price.

Purity Grams Today

Purity Grams Today (INR)
24 Carat 10g Rs 15,442
22 Carat 10g Rs 14,155
18 Carat 10g Rs 11,582

Gold Price Today: Check City-Wise Prices

City 24K 22K 18K
Chennai Rs 15,283 Rs 14,009 Rs 11,779
Mumbai Rs 15,442 Rs 14,155 Rs 11,582
Delhi Rs 15,457 Rs 14,170 Rs 11,597
Kolkata Rs 15,442 Rs 14,155 Rs 11,582
Bangalore Rs 15,442 Rs 14,155 Rs 11,582
Hyderabad Rs 15,442 Rs 14,155 Rs 11,582
Pune Rs 15,442 Rs 14,155 Rs 11,582
Vadodara Rs 15,442 Rs 14,160 Rs 11,587
Ahmedabad Rs 15,442 Rs 14,160 Rs 11,587

Silver Prices

Quantity Silver Rate
1 gram ₹245
10 grams ₹2,450
100 grams ₹24,500
1 kilogram ₹2,45,000
Read more: Gold Price Today Live, September 17: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Surat, Jaipur, Patna here

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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