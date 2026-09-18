Gold Rate Today September 18: Gold prices increase slightly – Check 18K, 22K and 24K Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,442 per gram for 24 carat gold. Check city-wise prices of 18, 22 and 24 carat gold.
Published: September 18, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
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Gold Rate Today September 18: Gold prices increase slightly - Check 18K, 22K and 24K Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat |
Image: AI Gold Rate Today: The prices of the yellow metal witnessed a slight increase on Friday in the Indian market, with 24-carat gold standing at Rs 15,442 per gram, Rs 14,155 per gram for 22-carat gold and Rs 11,582 per gram for 18-carat gold, as per Good Returns. The price of 24-carat gold reflects a surge of Rs 158 compared to yesterday’s September 17, price.
Purity Grams Today
Purity
Grams
Today (INR)
24 Carat
10g
Rs 15,442
22 Carat
10g
Rs 14,155
18 Carat
10g
Rs 11,582
Gold Price Today: Check City-Wise Prices
City
24K
22K
18K
Chennai
Rs 15,283
Rs 14,009
Rs 11,779
Mumbai
Rs 15,442
Rs 14,155
Rs 11,582
Delhi
Rs 15,457
Rs 14,170
Rs 11,597
Kolkata
Rs 15,442
Rs 14,155
Rs 11,582
Bangalore
Rs 15,442
Rs 14,155
Rs 11,582
Hyderabad
Rs 15,442
Rs 14,155
Rs 11,582
Pune
Rs 15,442
Rs 14,155
Rs 11,582
Vadodara
Rs 15,442
Rs 14,160
Rs 11,587
Ahmedabad
Rs 15,442
Rs 14,160
Rs 11,587
Silver Prices
Quantity
Silver Rate
1 gram
₹245
10 grams
₹2,450
100 grams
₹24,500
1 kilogram
₹2,45,000