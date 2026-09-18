Gold Rate Today September 18: Gold prices increase slightly – Check 18K, 22K and 24K Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat

The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,442 per gram for 24 carat gold. Check city-wise prices of 18, 22 and 24 carat gold.

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Gold Rate Today September 18: Gold prices increase slightly - Check 18K, 22K and 24K Gold Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat | Image: AI

Gold Rate Today: The prices of the yellow metal witnessed a slight increase on Friday in the Indian market, with 24-carat gold standing at Rs 15,442 per gram, Rs 14,155 per gram for 22-carat gold and Rs 11,582 per gram for 18-carat gold, as per Good Returns. The price of 24-carat gold reflects a surge of Rs 158 compared to yesterday’s September 17, price.

Purity Grams Today

Purity Grams Today (INR) 24 Carat 10g Rs 15,442 22 Carat 10g Rs 14,155 18 Carat 10g Rs 11,582

Gold Price Today: Check City-Wise Prices

City 24K 22K 18K Chennai Rs 15,283 Rs 14,009 Rs 11,779 Mumbai Rs 15,442 Rs 14,155 Rs 11,582 Delhi Rs 15,457 Rs 14,170 Rs 11,597 Kolkata Rs 15,442 Rs 14,155 Rs 11,582 Bangalore Rs 15,442 Rs 14,155 Rs 11,582 Hyderabad Rs 15,442 Rs 14,155 Rs 11,582 Pune Rs 15,442 Rs 14,155 Rs 11,582 Vadodara Rs 15,442 Rs 14,160 Rs 11,587 Ahmedabad Rs 15,442 Rs 14,160 Rs 11,587

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