Gold Rate Today September 19: Festive demand may support prices – Check 18K, 22K, 24K gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat

Despite rising interest rates to fight inflation, gold prices stay strong due to central bank buying, global tensions and growing national debt.

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Gold Rate Today September 19: Festive demand may support prices - Check 18K, 22K, 24K gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat | Image: X

Gold Rate Today: One of the most precious metals – gold – staged a sharp comeback on Friday, boosting the trust of investors. The yellow metal rose Rs 1,600 to Rs 1.56 lakh per 10 grams in Delhi following the easing of crude oil prices and inflation concerns. This has also given investors room to return to bullion after the massive sell-off in recent days. The prices of gold and silver remain in focus after global central banks signaled higher interest rates amid inflation fears. On Saturday, gold prices remained almost unchanged after witnessing a strong increase in the previous session. As per the Goodreturns benchmark, the price of 24K gold recorded at Rs 1,54,430/ 10 grams, while 22K gold is at Rs 1,41,560. The prices of 18K gold stood at Rs 1,15,830/ 10 grams.

Festive Buying, Central Bank Demand To Support Gold Prices

Festive buying in the coming days and central bank demand are expected to support the prices of gold and silver. Despite rate hike fears, the prices of the yellow metal have shown resilience backed by central bank buying, geopolitical tensions, and rising debt levels. It is expected that the fourth quarter could bring further support to the metal because of traditional festive buying in India, China, and Europe.

Gold Price Today In India

Carat / Purity Price per Gram Price per 10 Grams 24K Gold (99.9% purity) ₹15,443 ₹1,54,430 22K Gold (91.6% purity) ₹14,156 ₹1,41,560 18K Gold (75.0% purity) ₹11,583 ₹1,15,830

Notably, the rates increased by Rs 1/gram or Rs 20/gram as compared to Friday rates. However, the Friday market saw a strong rise in prices, with 24K gold gaining Rs 158/gram and 22K gold increasing by Rs 145/gram.

Gold Rates Today Across Major Indian Cities

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) 18K Gold (₹) Delhi ₹1,54,580 ₹1,41,710 ₹1,15,980 Mumbai ₹1,54,430 ₹1,41,560 ₹1,15,830 Chennai ₹1,54,430 ₹1,41,560 ₹1,19,260 Bengaluru ₹1,54,430 ₹1,41,560 ₹1,15,830 Hyderabad ₹1,54,430 ₹1,41,560 ₹1,15,830 Kolkata ₹1,54,430 ₹1,41,560 ₹1,15,830 Kerala ₹1,54,430 ₹1,41,560 ₹1,15,830 Pune ₹1,54,430 ₹1,41,560 ₹1,15,830 Ahmedabad ₹1,54,480 ₹1,41,610 ₹1,15,880 Lucknow ₹1,54,580 ₹1,41,710 ₹1,15,980

Key Market Levels