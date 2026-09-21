Gold Rate Today September 21: Gold falls 0.5% – Check 18K, 22K, 24K gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat

Gold Rate Today: The yellow metal on Monday witnessed a fall of 0.5 percent in the domestic futures market during the early session as tensions between the Middle East continue due to the United States-Iran war. The US-Iran war continued to fuel safe-haven demand. MCX Gold October 5 futures stood at Rs 153,870/10 gram, while MCX Silver December 4 contracts witnessed a fall of 0.39 percent to Rs 240,663/kg in the early morning trade. The drop in the prices of precious metals comes as the market opened after a two-day weekend break.
|City
|24K Gold (Rs/10 gm)
|
22K Gold (Rs/10 gm)
|Mumbai
|Rs 154,250
|Rs 141,396
|New Delhi
|Rs 153,960
|Rs 141,130
|Bengaluru
|Rs 154,350
|Rs 141,488
|Kolkata
|Rs 154,020
|Rs 141,185
|Hyderabad
|Rs 154,470
|Rs 141,598
|Chennai
|Rs 154,670
|Rs 141,781
|City
|
Silver 999 Fine Rate (Rs/1 kg)
|Mumbai
|Rs 240,200
|New Delhi
|Rs 239,970
|Bengaluru
|Rs 240,580
|Kolkata
|Rs 240,070
|Hyderabad
|Rs 240,770
|Chennai
|Rs 241,090
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