EnglishHindi
  • India News
  • Business
  • Gold Rate Today September 21: Gold falls 0.5% - Check 18K, 22K, 24K gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat

Gold Rate Today September 21: Gold falls 0.5% – Check 18K, 22K, 24K gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat

Gold prices in the domestic market witnessed a fall of 0.5 percent on Monday, September 21, during early trading hours. The fall came amid US-Iran conflict uncertainties. Check city-wise retail prices of gold and silver.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: September 21, 2026, 11:23 AM IST
gold prices silver rates
Gold Rate Today September 21: Gold falls 0.5% - Check 18K, 22K, 24K gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat | Image: AI

Gold Rate Today: The yellow metal on Monday witnessed a fall of 0.5 percent in the domestic futures market during the early session as tensions between the Middle East continue due to the United States-Iran war. The US-Iran war continued to fuel safe-haven demand. MCX Gold October 5 futures stood at Rs 153,870/10 gram, while MCX Silver December 4 contracts witnessed a fall of 0.39 percent to Rs 240,663/kg in the early morning trade. The drop in the prices of precious metals comes as the market opened after a two-day weekend break.

Here’s A Look At The Latest Gold Prices Across Major Indian Cities:

City 24K Gold (Rs/10 gm)
22K Gold (Rs/10 gm)
Mumbai Rs 154,250 Rs 141,396
New Delhi Rs 153,960 Rs 141,130
Bengaluru Rs 154,350 Rs 141,488
Kolkata Rs 154,020 Rs 141,185
Hyderabad Rs 154,470 Rs 141,598
Chennai Rs 154,670 Rs 141,781

Here’s A Look At The Latest Silver Prices Across Major Indian Cities:

City
Silver 999 Fine Rate (Rs/1 kg)
Mumbai Rs 240,200
New Delhi Rs 239,970
Bengaluru Rs 240,580
Kolkata Rs 240,070
Hyderabad Rs 240,770
Chennai Rs 241,090
Read more: Gold Rate Today September 19: Festive demand may support prices - Check 18K, 22K, 24K gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.