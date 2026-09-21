Gold Rate Today September 21: Gold falls 0.5% – Check 18K, 22K, 24K gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat

Gold prices in the domestic market witnessed a fall of 0.5 percent on Monday, September 21, during early trading hours. The fall came amid US-Iran conflict uncertainties. Check city-wise retail prices of gold and silver.

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Gold Rate Today September 21: Gold falls 0.5% - Check 18K, 22K, 24K gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat | Image: AI

Gold Rate Today: The yellow metal on Monday witnessed a fall of 0.5 percent in the domestic futures market during the early session as tensions between the Middle East continue due to the United States-Iran war. The US-Iran war continued to fuel safe-haven demand. MCX Gold October 5 futures stood at Rs 153,870/10 gram, while MCX Silver December 4 contracts witnessed a fall of 0.39 percent to Rs 240,663/kg in the early morning trade. The drop in the prices of precious metals comes as the market opened after a two-day weekend break.

Here’s A Look At The Latest Gold Prices Across Major Indian Cities:

City 24K Gold (Rs/10 gm) 22K Gold (Rs/10 gm) Mumbai Rs 154,250 Rs 141,396 New Delhi Rs 153,960 Rs 141,130 Bengaluru Rs 154,350 Rs 141,488 Kolkata Rs 154,020 Rs 141,185 Hyderabad Rs 154,470 Rs 141,598 Chennai Rs 154,670 Rs 141,781

Here’s A Look At The Latest Silver Prices Across Major Indian Cities: