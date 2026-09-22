Gold Rate Today September 22: Spot gold surges marginally – Check 18K, 22K, 24K gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat, Kolkata

Gold prices edged up slightly on September 22, with spot gold rising 0.14 percent to trade just above USD4,350 per ounce. US gold futures also saw a minor gain of 0.03 percent. Check city-wise prices of the yellow metal.

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Gold Rate Today September 22: Spot gold surges marginally - Check 18K, 22K, 24K gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat, Kolkata | Image: AI

Gold Rate Today: Spot gold witnessed a marginal spike on Tuesday, hovering just above USD4,350 per ounce, up by 0.14 percent during the early hours of trading. US gold futures witnessed an increase of 0.03 percent to USD 4,385.40 per ounce (02:03 GMT). The surge was witnessed amid the escalating tensions between the US and Iran, profit booking, and elevated dollar prices.

Gold Purity

Gold Purity Price (Rs) 10 Grams of 24K Purity 1,54,570 10 Grams of 22K Purity 1,41,690 10 Grams of 18K Purity 1,15,930

Here’s How The Price Of 10 Grams Of Gold Moved In Major Cities