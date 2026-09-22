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  • Gold Rate Today September 22: Spot gold surges marginally - Check 18K, 22K, 24K gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat, Kolkata

Gold Rate Today September 22: Spot gold surges marginally – Check 18K, 22K, 24K gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat, Kolkata

Gold prices edged up slightly on September 22, with spot gold rising 0.14 percent to trade just above USD4,350 per ounce. US gold futures also saw a minor gain of 0.03 percent. Check city-wise prices of the yellow metal.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: September 22, 2026, 9:36 AM IST
gold price
Gold Rate Today September 22: Spot gold surges marginally - Check 18K, 22K, 24K gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat, Kolkata | Image: AI

Gold Rate Today: Spot gold witnessed a marginal spike on Tuesday, hovering just above USD4,350 per ounce, up by 0.14 percent during the early hours of trading. US gold futures witnessed an increase of 0.03 percent to USD 4,385.40 per ounce (02:03 GMT). The surge was witnessed amid the escalating tensions between the US and Iran, profit booking, and elevated dollar prices.

Gold Purity

Gold Purity Price (Rs)
10 Grams of 24K Purity 1,54,570
10 Grams of 22K Purity 1,41,690
10 Grams of 18K Purity 1,15,930

Here’s How The Price Of 10 Grams Of Gold Moved In Major Cities

City 24K/gm 22K/gm 18K/gm
Chennai 15,567 14,269 12,039
Mumbai 15,457 14,169 11,593
Delhi 15,472 14,184 11,608
Kolkata 15,457 14,169 11,593
Bangalore 15,457 14,169 11,593
Hyderabad 15,457 14,169 11,593
Kerala 15,457 14,169 11,593
Pune 15,457 14,169 11,593
Vadodara 15,462 14,174 11,598
Ahmedabad 15,462 14,174 11,598
Read more: Gold Rate Today September 21: Gold falls 0.5% - Check 18K, 22K, 24K gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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