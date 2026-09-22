Gold Rate Today September 22: Spot gold surges marginally – Check 18K, 22K, 24K gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat, Kolkata

Gold Rate Today: Spot gold witnessed a marginal spike on Tuesday, hovering just above USD4,350 per ounce, up by 0.14 percent during the early hours of trading. US gold futures witnessed an increase of 0.03 percent to USD 4,385.40 per ounce (02:03 GMT). The surge was witnessed amid the escalating tensions between the US and Iran, profit booking, and elevated dollar prices.
|Gold Purity
|Price (Rs)
|10 Grams of 24K Purity
|1,54,570
|10 Grams of 22K Purity
|1,41,690
|10 Grams of 18K Purity
|1,15,930
|City
|24K/gm
|22K/gm
|18K/gm
|Chennai
|15,567
|14,269
|12,039
|Mumbai
|15,457
|14,169
|11,593
|Delhi
|15,472
|14,184
|11,608
|Kolkata
|15,457
|14,169
|11,593
|Bangalore
|15,457
|14,169
|11,593
|Hyderabad
|15,457
|14,169
|11,593
|Kerala
|15,457
|14,169
|11,593
|Pune
|15,457
|14,169
|11,593
|Vadodara
|15,462
|14,174
|11,598
|Ahmedabad
|15,462
|14,174
|11,598
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