Gold Price Today Live, September 17: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Surat, Jaipur, Patna here

New Delhi: The gold price in India today stands at Rs 15,284 per gram for 24-carat gold, Rs 14,010 per gram for 22-carat gold and Rs 11,463 per gram for 18-carat gold. As per Good Returns, the price of 24K gold in India stands at Rs 15,284 per gram. The price has gone down by Rs 60 as compared to September 16. Similarly, the price of 22K and 18K gold currently stands at Rs 14,065 per gram and Rs 11,508 per gram for 18 carat gold, marking a decrease of Rs 55 and Rs 45, respectively, over the prices on September 16.
Talking to the Indian Express, Vedika Narvekar, Research Analyst- Commodities & Currencies, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers mentioned that “spot gold is finding some relief today, up around 0.5 percent near $4,290 an ounce after three straight days of losses, with prices touching close to USD 4,318 earlier in the session. The bounce isn’t really about gold itself, it’s more that bond yields have cooled off after Wednesday’s sharp spike, when they hit their highest level since 2024 following the Fed’s rate hike”.
|Purity
|Grams
|Today (INR)
|24 Carat
|10g
|Rs 15,284
|22 Carat
|10g
|Rs 14,010
|18 Carat
|10g
|Rs 11,463
|City
|24K
|22K
|18K
|Chennai
|Rs 15,345
|Rs 14,066
|Rs 11,835
|Mumbai
|Rs 15,284
|Rs 14,010
|Rs 11,463
|Delhi
|Rs 15,360
|Rs 14,081
|Rs 11,524
|Kolkata
|Rs 15,284
|Rs 14,010
|Rs 11,463
|Bangalore
|Rs 15,284
|Rs 14,010
|Rs 11,463
|Hyderabad
|Rs 15,284
|Rs 14,010
|Rs 11,463
|Pune
|Rs 15,284
|Rs 14,010
|Rs 11,463
|Vadodara
|Rs 15,350
|Rs 14,071
|Rs 11,514
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 15,350
|Rs 14,071
|Rs 11,514
Silver is currently priced at ₹245 per gram, or ₹2,450 for 10 grams.
|City
|10 grams
|100 grams
|1 kg
|Chennai
|₹2,500
|₹25,000
|₹2,50,000
|Mumbai
|₹2,450
|₹24,500
|₹2,45,000
|Delhi
|₹2,450
|₹24,500
|₹2,45,000
|Kolkata
|₹2,450
|₹24,500
|₹2,45,000
|Bengaluru
|₹2,450
|₹24,500
|₹2,45,000
|Hyderabad
|₹2,500
|₹25,000
|₹2,50,000
|Kerala
|₹2,500
|₹25,000
|₹2,50,000
It is important to note that the latest movement follows a recent decline in domestic gold prices. On Tuesday, gold in the national capital fell by Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,54,400 per 10 gram, its lowest level in more than a month. At the time, market analysts cited weak global trends and a stronger US dollar among the factors weighing on gold. Rising Treasury yields and higher crude oil prices were also adding pressure to the precious metal.
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