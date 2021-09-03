New Delhi: Gold price today further slipped across India bringing cheers to the buyers ahead of the festive season in the country. The drop in gold rate is Rs 1,000 per 100 gram of 22-carat, as per a report by good returns website. Gold gets cheaper as Indian rupee made gains to settle at Rs 73.06 against the the American currency US dollar, PTI reported.Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates Today, Day 10 Latest Score Online: Praveen Kumar Assures India of Medal in Men's High Jump Event

Notably, at the multi commodity exchange (MCX) gold on Thursday was trading 0.17 per cent low, according to data provided by mcxIndia. Gold price has remained in the lower threshold in September so far. Also Read - THIS Country Extends Covid Travel Ban on India Till September 5

Meanwhile, in the international market, spot gold gained 0.1 pre cent to USD 1,811.79 per ounce. The US gold futures gained 0.2 per cent to USD 1,814.80, Reuters reported. Also Read - 4 Passengers Dead After Plane Crashes After Takeoff in US's Connecticut

Gold Price, Gold Rate Today

Gold rate today in Mumbai is Rs 46,280 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Delhi is Rs 46,350 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Chennai, gold price is Rs 44,510 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Kolkata is Rs 46,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Bengaluru, gold price is Rs 44,200 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,200 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

In Kerala, you need to spend Rs 44,200 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 46,700 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Jaipur is Rs 46,250 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow is Rs 46,350 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price in Patna is Rs 45,490 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold rate in Nagpur is Rs 46,280 per 10 gram of 22-carat.

Gold price varies across the state and city in India as there are a different set levies on the precious yellow metal. Since the gold rates mentioned in the copy is without Goods and Services Tax (GST), these may not match with gold price at the jewellery shops.