Gold Rate Today | New Delhi: Gold rates today remained stable across the country, after rising Rs 3,900 per kg (24-carat) on April 10. Generally used as a hedge against inflation, gold rates have again crossed the Rs 53,000-mark in India. The rising consumer prices due to shortfall in supply have put the aam aadmi into a tough position.Also Read - BREAKING: Russian Missile Hits Railway Station in Ukraine, 30 Dead and Over 100 Injured | Key Points

On one hand, Vegetable prices including lemon, onion and tomato have been high due to sudden rains in various parts of the country. On the other, rising fuel prices have increased transportation costs for consumer goods. The RBI, however, decided to keep the repo rate unchanged for the 11th time in a row. The central bank decided to absorb excess liquidity in the economy using the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF). Also Read - Finding The Real Butcher of Bucha

According to goodreturns’ website, the gold rate in India for 10-gams of 22-carat gold is Rs 48,600 and for 24-carat gold is Rs 53,020. Also Read - In Backdrop of Russia-Ukraine Conflict, US, Britain, And Australia Agree to Develop Hypersonic Missiles

Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On April 11, 2022, Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in.