New Delhi: The gold rate today rose by Rs 100, across the country. In India, the gold rate today was Rs 47,600 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold. In Delhi, the gold rate was Rs 47,710. While the gold rate in Mumbai was Rs 47,600, equal to the national price, according to goodreturns’ website. The prices in the spot market, too, remained stable at above $1,800 per ounce.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Yellow Metal Prices Flat On January 19, 2022. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here

Check Latest Gold Rates On January 21, 2022, In Your City Here

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TCS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country. The rates have been taken from goodreturns.in. Also Read - Gold Price On January 18, 2022: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here