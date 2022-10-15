Gold Rate Today: The price of Gold dropped by 1.17 per cent on Saturday in India, with Pure Gold costing Rs 50,290 per 10 grams as per MCX. The price of pure Gold in Hyderabad saw a drop of Rs 50 from yesterday, standing at Rs 49720 per 10 grams. The price of 22-carat gold is Rs 47350. The price of Chennai saw similar changes too. Gold rate in Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata did not experience any major change today. The cost of Standard gold in Bangalore is Rs 47900 per 10 grams whereas that of Pure Gold is Rs 50300 per 10 grams.Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan Reveals New Release Date of His Spy Actioner - Here's What we Know

CHECK THE PRICE OF GOLD IN YOUR CITY HERE:

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai Rs.47,350 ₹49,720 Mumbai ₹47,630 ₹50,010 Delhi ₹47,850 ₹50,240 Kolkata ₹48,200 ₹50,610 Bangalore ₹47,900 ₹50,300 Hyderabad ₹47,350 ₹49,720 Bhopal ₹47,630 ₹50,010 Pune ₹46,580 ₹48,910 Vadodara ₹48,690 ₹50,910 Ahmedabad ₹47,910 ₹50,310 Lucknow ₹46,890 ₹49,230 Aurangabad ₹47,630 ₹50,010 Amravati ₹46,580 ₹48,910 Chandigarh ₹46,890 ₹49,230 Nashik ₹46,580 ₹48,910

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.