Gold Rate Today: The price of Gold dropped by 1.17 per cent on Saturday in India, with Pure Gold costing Rs 50,290 per 10 grams as per MCX. The price of pure Gold in Hyderabad saw a drop of Rs 50 from yesterday, standing at Rs 49720 per 10 grams. The price of 22-carat gold is Rs 47350. The price of Chennai saw similar changes too. Gold rate in Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata did not experience any major change today. The cost of Standard gold in Bangalore is Rs 47900 per 10 grams whereas that of Pure Gold is Rs 50300 per 10 grams.
CHECK THE PRICE OF GOLD IN YOUR CITY HERE:
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|Rs.47,350
|₹49,720
|Mumbai
|₹47,630
|₹50,010
|Delhi
|₹47,850
|₹50,240
|Kolkata
|₹48,200
|₹50,610
|Bangalore
|₹47,900
|₹50,300
|Hyderabad
|₹47,350
|₹49,720
|Bhopal
|₹47,630
|₹50,010
|Pune
|₹46,580
|₹48,910
|Vadodara
|₹48,690
|₹50,910
|Ahmedabad
|₹47,910
|₹50,310
|Lucknow
|₹46,890
|₹49,230
|Aurangabad
|₹47,630
|₹50,010
|Amravati
|₹46,580
|₹48,910
|Chandigarh
|₹46,890
|₹49,230
|Nashik
|₹46,580
|₹48,910
The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.