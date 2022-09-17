Gold Rate Today: The price of Gold in Hyderabad has seen a major drop since yesterday. The cost of Standard Gold has fallen by Rs. 540 per 10 grams, standing at Rs. 46,260. The price of Pure Gold has seen a fall of Rs. 570, the price being Rs. 48,570 per 10 grams. Similarly in Chennai, the price of 22-carat-gold stands at Rs. Rs. 46,580 with a drop of Rs. 500 from yesterday. The price of 24-carat-gold stands at Rs. 48,910, seeing a drop of Rs. 520.Also Read - Maharashtra FDA Cancels Johnson Baby Powder Manufacturing License After Failing Quality Check

The overall price saw an increase of Rs. 380, standing at Rs. 49,350 per 10 grams on OMX.

CHECK THE PRICE OF GOLD IN YOUR CITY HERE:

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai Rs.46,260 ₹48,570 Mumbai ₹46,580 ₹48,910 Delhi ₹46,890 ₹49,230 Kolkata ₹47,250 ₹49,610 Bangalore ₹46,750 ₹49,090 Hyderabad ₹46,260 ₹48,570 Bhopal ₹46,580 ₹48,910 Pune ₹46,580 ₹48,910 Vadodara ₹48,690 ₹50,910 Ahmedabad ₹46,760 ₹49,910 Lucknow ₹46,890 ₹49,230 Aurangabad ₹46,580 ₹48,910 Amravati ₹46,580 ₹48,910 Chandigarh ₹46,890 ₹49,230 Nashik ₹46,580 ₹48,910

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.