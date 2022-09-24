Gold Rates Today: Gold Rates today took a nosedive in India, with the price of Pure Gold falling by Rs. 619, standing at Rs. 49,381 per 10 grams, a 1.24 per cent drop from yesterday. The price of Gold in major cities, however, has increased. 22-carat-Gold in Mumbai stands at Rs. 47,380 per 10 grams, an increase of Rs. 800 from yesterday. The price of 24-carat-Gold is Rs.49,750 per 10 grams which is an increase of Rs. 840 since yesterday. In Hyderabad, the price of Standard Gold has increased by Rs. 400, standing at Rs. 46,900 per 10 grams. The price of Pure Gold stands at Rs. 49,250 per 10 grams, seeing an increase of Rs. 420.Also Read - Mumbai Reports First Suspected Case Of Lumpy Skin Disease, Only 8 Per Cent Cattle Vaccinated

CHECK THE PRICE OF GOLD IN YOUR CITY HERE:

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai Rs.46,900 ₹49,750 Mumbai ₹47,380 ₹49,750 Delhi ₹47,690 ₹50,070 Kolkata ₹48,050 ₹50,450 Bangalore ₹47,550 ₹49,930 Hyderabad ₹46,900 ₹49,250 Bhopal ₹47,380 ₹49,750 Pune ₹47,380 ₹49,750 Vadodara ₹47,560 ₹49,940 Ahmedabad ₹47,560 ₹49,940 Lucknow ₹47,690 ₹47,690 Aurangabad ₹46,580 ₹48,910 Amravati ₹47,380 ₹49,750 Chandigarh ₹47,690 ₹47,690 Nashik ₹47,560 ₹49,940

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.