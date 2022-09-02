New Delhi: Gold rates have fallen once again. One gram of 22 carat gold would cost you today Rs 4,650 as compared to Rs 4,700 yesterday. The same amount of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 5,073 as against Rs 5,127 yesterday. Meanwhile, the price of silver has increased across he country — one gram of silver today costs Rs 51.60 as against Rs 50.80 yesterday.Also Read - Gold, Silver Rates Fall On Sept 1 -- Check Latest Rates In Top Cities Here
HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|₹47,100
|₹51,380
|Mumbai
|₹46,500
|₹50,730
|Delhi
|₹46,700
|₹50,950
|Kolkata
|₹46,500
|₹50,730
|Bangalore
|₹46,550
|₹50,780
|Hyderabad
|₹46,500
|₹50,730
|Nashik
|₹46,530
|₹50,760
|Pune
|₹47,530
|₹50,760
|Vadodara
|₹46,530
|₹50,760
|Ahmedabad
|₹46,530
|₹50,780
|Lucknow
|₹46,700
|₹50,950
|Chandigarh
|₹46,700
|₹50,950
|Surat
|₹46,550
|₹50,780
|Visakhapatnam
|₹46,500
|₹50,730
|Bhubaneswar
|₹46,500
|₹50,760
|Mysore
|₹46,550
|₹50,780
The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns. Also Read - Gold Rates Rise, Silver Rates Remain The Same: Check Today's Rates In Top Cities Here
HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|10 gram
|100 gram
|Chennai
|₹580
|₹5,800
|Mumbai
|₹516
|₹5,160
|Delhi
|₹516
|₹5,160
|Kolkata
|₹516
|₹5,160
|Bangalore
|₹580
|₹5,800
|Hyderabad
|₹580
|₹5,800
|Nashik
|₹516
|₹5,160
|Pune
|₹516
|₹5,160
|Vadodara
|₹516
|₹5,160
|Ahmedabad
|₹516
|₹5,160
|Lucknow
|₹516
|₹5,160
|Chandigarh
|₹516
|₹5,160
|Surat
|₹516
|₹5,160
|Visakhapatnam
|₹580
|₹5,800
|Bhubaneswar
|₹580
|₹5,800
|Mysore
|₹580
|₹5,800
*Rates according to Goodreturns. Also Read - Gold, Silver Prices Fall! Check Today's Rates In Your City Here