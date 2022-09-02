New Delhi: Gold rates have fallen once again. One gram of 22 carat gold would cost you today Rs 4,650 as compared to Rs 4,700 yesterday. The same amount of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 5,073 as against Rs 5,127 yesterday. Meanwhile, the price of silver has increased across he country — one gram of silver today costs Rs 51.60 as against Rs 50.80 yesterday.Also Read - Gold, Silver Rates Fall On Sept 1 -- Check Latest Rates In Top Cities Here

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹47,100 ₹51,380 Mumbai ₹46,500 ₹50,730 Delhi ₹46,700 ₹50,950 Kolkata ₹46,500 ₹50,730 Bangalore ₹46,550 ₹50,780 Hyderabad ₹46,500 ₹50,730 Nashik ₹46,530 ₹50,760 Pune ₹47,530 ₹50,760 Vadodara ₹46,530 ₹50,760 Ahmedabad ₹46,530 ₹50,780 Lucknow ₹46,700 ₹50,950 Chandigarh ₹46,700 ₹50,950 Surat ₹46,550 ₹50,780 Visakhapatnam ₹46,500 ₹50,730 Bhubaneswar ₹46,500 ₹50,760 Mysore ₹46,550 ₹50,780

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 10 gram 100 gram Chennai ₹580 ₹5,800 Mumbai ₹516 ₹5,160 Delhi ₹516 ₹5,160 Kolkata ₹516 ₹5,160 Bangalore ₹580 ₹5,800 Hyderabad ₹580 ₹5,800 Nashik ₹516 ₹5,160 Pune ₹516 ₹5,160 Vadodara ₹516 ₹5,160 Ahmedabad ₹516 ₹5,160 Lucknow ₹516 ₹5,160 Chandigarh ₹516 ₹5,160 Surat ₹516 ₹5,160 Visakhapatnam ₹580 ₹5,800 Bhubaneswar ₹580 ₹5,800 Mysore ₹580 ₹5,800

*Rates according to Goodreturns.