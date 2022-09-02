New Delhi: Gold rates have fallen once again. One gram of 22 carat gold would cost you today Rs 4,650 as compared to Rs 4,700 yesterday. The same amount of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 5,073 as against Rs 5,127 yesterday. Meanwhile, the price of silver has increased across he country — one gram of silver today costs Rs 51.60 as against Rs 50.80 yesterday.Also Read - Gold, Silver Rates Fall On Sept 1 -- Check Latest Rates In Top Cities Here

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai₹47,100₹51,380
Mumbai₹46,500₹50,730
Delhi₹46,700₹50,950
Kolkata₹46,500₹50,730
Bangalore₹46,550₹50,780
Hyderabad₹46,500₹50,730
Nashik₹46,530₹50,760
Pune₹47,530₹50,760
Vadodara₹46,530₹50,760
Ahmedabad₹46,530₹50,780
Lucknow₹46,700₹50,950
Chandigarh₹46,700₹50,950
Surat₹46,550₹50,780
Visakhapatnam₹46,500₹50,730
Bhubaneswar₹46,500₹50,760
Mysore₹46,550₹50,780

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns. Also Read - Gold Rates Rise, Silver Rates Remain The Same: Check Today's Rates In Top Cities Here

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities10 gram100 gram
Chennai₹580₹5,800
Mumbai₹516₹5,160
Delhi₹516₹5,160
Kolkata₹516₹5,160
Bangalore₹580₹5,800
Hyderabad₹580₹5,800
Nashik₹516₹5,160
Pune₹516₹5,160
Vadodara₹516₹5,160
Ahmedabad₹516₹5,160
Lucknow₹516₹5,160
Chandigarh₹516₹5,160
Surat₹516₹5,160
Visakhapatnam₹580₹5,800
Bhubaneswar₹580₹5,800
Mysore₹580₹5,800

*Rates according to Goodreturns. Also Read - Gold, Silver Prices Fall! Check Today's Rates In Your City Here