New Delhi: After two consecutive days of a fall in gold rates, the price of the yellow metal has climbed up today. One gram of 22-carat gold is going to cost you Rs 4,750 today as compared to Rs 4,725 yesterday. Meanwhile, one gram of 24-carat gold would cost you Rs 5,182 as compared to Rs 5,155 yesterday.

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹48,300 ₹52,690 Mumbai ₹47,500 ₹51,820 Delhi ₹47,650 ₹51,980 Kolkata ₹47,500 ₹51,820 Bangalore ₹47,550 ₹51,870 Hyderabad ₹47,500 ₹51,820 Nashik ₹47,530 ₹51,850 Pune ₹47,530 ₹51,850 Vadodara ₹47,530 ₹51,850 Ahmedabad ₹47,550 ₹51,870 Lucknow ₹47,650 ₹51,980 Chandigarh ₹47,650 ₹51,980 Surat ₹47,550 ₹51,870 Visakhapatnam ₹47,500 ₹51,820 Bhubaneswar ₹47,500 ₹51,820 Mysore ₹47,550 ₹51,870

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.