New Delhi: Investment in gold has been one of the best bets against inflation. Today, on the occasion of Dussehra, gold rates have once again gone up in the country. Today, one gram of 22 carat gold would cost you Rs 4,735 as against Rs 4,685 yesterday and one gram of 24 carat gold would cost you Rs 5,166 today as against Rs 5,111.Also Read - Gold Prices Rise On Tuesday. Check Latest Prices On Oct 4 In Top Indian Cities

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹47,750 ₹52,100 Mumbai ₹47,350 ₹51,660 Delhi ₹47,500 ₹51,820 Kolkata ₹47,350 ₹51,660 Bangalore ₹47,400 ₹51,710 Hyderabad ₹47,350 ₹51,660 Nashik ₹47,380 ₹51,690 Pune ₹47,380 ₹51,690 Vadodara ₹47,380 ₹51,690 Ahmedabad ₹47,200 ₹51,490 Lucknow ₹47,500 ₹51,820 Chandigarh ₹47,500 ₹51,820 Surat ₹47,400 ₹51,710 Visakhapatnam ₹47,350 ₹51,660 Bhubaneswar ₹47,350 ₹51,660 Mysore ₹47,400 ₹51,710

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns. Also Read - Gold, Silver Rates Remain Unchanged On Monday. Check Latest Prices In Top Indian Cities