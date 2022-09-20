New Delhi: The price of the yellow metal has once again come down. One gram of 22 carat gold today costs Rs 4,585 as against Rs 4,595 yesterday whereas, one gram of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 5,013 as against Rs 5,002 yesterday. Meanwhile, the price of one gram of silver today stands at Rs 56.70, same as that of yesterday.Also Read - Gold, Silver Rates Remain Unchanged On Monday. Check The Rates In Top Indian Cities.
HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|₹46,320
|₹50,530
|Mumbai
|₹45,850
|₹50,020
|Delhi
|₹46,000
|₹50,170
|Kolkata
|₹45,850
|₹50,070
|Bangalore
|₹45,900
|₹50,070
|Hyderabad
|₹45,850
|₹50,020
|Nashik
|₹45,880
|₹50,050
|Pune
|₹45,880
|₹50,050
|Vadodara
|₹45,880
|₹50,050
|Ahmedabad
|₹45,900
|₹50,070
|Lucknow
|₹46,000
|₹50,170
|Chandigarh
|₹46,000
|₹50,170
|Surat
|₹45,900
|₹50,070
|Visakhapatnam
|₹47,850
|₹50,020
|Bhubaneswar
|₹45,850
|₹50,020
|Mysore
|₹45,900
|₹50,070
The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.
HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY
|Major Indian Cities
|10 gram
|100 gram
|Chennai
|₹620
|₹6,200
|Mumbai
|₹567
|₹5,670
|Delhi
|₹567
|₹5,670
|Kolkata
|₹567
|₹5,670
|Bangalore
|₹620
|₹6,200
|Hyderabad
|₹620
|₹6,200
|Nashik
|₹567
|₹5,670
|Pune
|₹567
|₹5,670
|Vadodara
|₹567
|₹5,670
|Ahmedabad
|₹567
|₹5,670
|Lucknow
|₹567
|₹5,670
|Chandigarh
|₹567
|₹5,670
|Surat
|₹567
|₹5,670
|Visakhapatnam
|₹620
|₹6,200
|Bhubaneswar
|₹620
|₹6,200
|Mysore
|₹620
|₹6,200
*Rates according to Goodreturns.