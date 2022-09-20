New Delhi: The price of the yellow metal has once again come down. One gram of 22 carat gold today costs Rs 4,585 as against Rs 4,595 yesterday whereas, one gram of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 5,013 as against Rs 5,002 yesterday. Meanwhile, the price of one gram of silver today stands at Rs 56.70, same as that of yesterday.Also Read - Gold, Silver Rates Remain Unchanged On Monday. Check The Rates In Top Indian Cities.

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹46,320 ₹50,530 Mumbai ₹45,850 ₹50,020 Delhi ₹46,000 ₹50,170 Kolkata ₹45,850 ₹50,070 Bangalore ₹45,900 ₹50,070 Hyderabad ₹45,850 ₹50,020 Nashik ₹45,880 ₹50,050 Pune ₹45,880 ₹50,050 Vadodara ₹45,880 ₹50,050 Ahmedabad ₹45,900 ₹50,070 Lucknow ₹46,000 ₹50,170 Chandigarh ₹46,000 ₹50,170 Surat ₹45,900 ₹50,070 Visakhapatnam ₹47,850 ₹50,020 Bhubaneswar ₹45,850 ₹50,020 Mysore ₹45,900 ₹50,070

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns.

HERE ARE THE SILVER RATES* IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 10 gram 100 gram Chennai ₹620 ₹6,200 Mumbai ₹567 ₹5,670 Delhi ₹567 ₹5,670 Kolkata ₹567 ₹5,670 Bangalore ₹620 ₹6,200 Hyderabad ₹620 ₹6,200 Nashik ₹567 ₹5,670 Pune ₹567 ₹5,670 Vadodara ₹567 ₹5,670 Ahmedabad ₹567 ₹5,670 Lucknow ₹567 ₹5,670 Chandigarh ₹567 ₹5,670 Surat ₹567 ₹5,670 Visakhapatnam ₹620 ₹6,200 Bhubaneswar ₹620 ₹6,200 Mysore ₹620 ₹6,200

*Rates according to Goodreturns.