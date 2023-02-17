Gold Rates Come Down On Friday, 17 February: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Top Indian Cities
Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 51,800 as against Rs 52,000 yesterday and ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today cost Rs 56,510 as against Rs 56,730 yesterday.
New Delhi: Gold rates have fallen on Friday, 17 February 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 51,800 as against Rs 52,000 yesterday and ten grams of 24-carat gold in India today cost Rs 56,510 as against Rs 56,730 yesterday.
GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 17 FEBRUARY 2023
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|₹52,500
|₹57,230
|Mumbai
|₹51,800
|₹56,510
|Delhi
|₹51,950
|₹56,660
|Kolkata
|₹51,800
|₹56,510
|Bangalore
|₹51,850
|₹56,560
|Hyderabad
|₹51,800
|₹56,510
|Surat
|₹51,850
|₹56,560
|Pune
|₹51,800
|₹56,510
|Visakhapatnam
|₹51,800
|₹56,510
|Ahmedabad
|₹51,850
|₹56,560
|Lucknow
|₹51,950
|₹56,660
|Nashik
|₹51,830
|₹56,510
The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.
