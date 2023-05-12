ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Business
  • Gold Rates Come Down On May 12, 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Top Metros

Gold Rates Come Down On May 12, 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Top Metros

Gold rates have dipped on Friday, 12 May 2023. The price of the yellow metal remained unchanged yesterday after three consecutive days of increase. Check city-wise prices here.

Published: May 12, 2023 12:05 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk

Gold Rates Come Down On May 12, 2023: Check Today's Gold Prices In Top Metros
Gold Rates Come Down On May 12, 2023: Check Today's Gold Prices In Top Metros

New Delhi: Gold prices in India have dipped on Friday, 12 May 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 56,550 as against Rs 56,950 yesterday and the same amount of 24-carat gold in India today costs Rs 61,690 as against Rs 62,130 yesterday.

Also Read:

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 12 May 2023

Major Indian Cities22-Carat Gold Rates Today24-Carat Gold Rates Today
ChennaiRs 57,050Rs 62,240
MumbaiRs 56,550Rs 61,690
DelhiRs 56,650Rs 61,840
KolkataRs 56,550Rs 61,690
BangaloreRs 56,600Rs 61,740
HyderabadRs 56,550Rs 61,690
SuratRs 56,600Rs 61,740
PuneRs 56,550Rs 61,690
VisakhapatnamRs 56,550Rs 61,690
AhmedabadRs 56,600Rs 61,740
LucknowRs 56,650Rs 61,840
NashikRs 56,580Rs 61,720

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories