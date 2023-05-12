Home

Business

Gold Rates Come Down On May 12, 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Top Metros

Gold Rates Come Down On May 12, 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Top Metros

Gold rates have dipped on Friday, 12 May 2023. The price of the yellow metal remained unchanged yesterday after three consecutive days of increase. Check city-wise prices here.

Gold Rates Come Down On May 12, 2023: Check Today's Gold Prices In Top Metros

New Delhi: Gold prices in India have dipped on Friday, 12 May 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 56,550 as against Rs 56,950 yesterday and the same amount of 24-carat gold in India today costs Rs 61,690 as against Rs 62,130 yesterday.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 12 May 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai Rs 57,050 Rs 62,240 Mumbai Rs 56,550 Rs 61,690 Delhi Rs 56,650 Rs 61,840 Kolkata Rs 56,550 Rs 61,690 Bangalore Rs 56,600 Rs 61,740 Hyderabad Rs 56,550 Rs 61,690 Surat Rs 56,600 Rs 61,740 Pune Rs 56,550 Rs 61,690 Visakhapatnam Rs 56,550 Rs 61,690 Ahmedabad Rs 56,600 Rs 61,740 Lucknow Rs 56,650 Rs 61,840 Nashik Rs 56,580 Rs 61,720

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.