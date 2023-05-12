Gold Rates Come Down On May 12, 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Top Metros
Gold rates have dipped on Friday, 12 May 2023. The price of the yellow metal remained unchanged yesterday after three consecutive days of increase. Check city-wise prices here.
New Delhi: Gold prices in India have dipped on Friday, 12 May 2023. Ten grams of 22-carat gold in India today cost Rs 56,550 as against Rs 56,950 yesterday and the same amount of 24-carat gold in India today costs Rs 61,690 as against Rs 62,130 yesterday.
GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 12 May 2023
|Major Indian Cities
|22-Carat Gold Rates Today
|24-Carat Gold Rates Today
|Chennai
|Rs 57,050
|Rs 62,240
|Mumbai
|Rs 56,550
|Rs 61,690
|Delhi
|Rs 56,650
|Rs 61,840
|Kolkata
|Rs 56,550
|Rs 61,690
|Bangalore
|Rs 56,600
|Rs 61,740
|Hyderabad
|Rs 56,550
|Rs 61,690
|Surat
|Rs 56,600
|Rs 61,740
|Pune
|Rs 56,550
|Rs 61,690
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs 56,550
|Rs 61,690
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 56,600
|Rs 61,740
|Lucknow
|Rs 56,650
|Rs 61,840
|Nashik
|Rs 56,580
|Rs 61,720
The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.
