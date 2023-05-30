Home

Gold Rates Come Down On Tuesday, April 30, 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Other Cities

Gold rates have fallen in India once again after it remained unchanged on Sunday and Monday. The price of the yellow metal fell for three straight days before Sunday, May 28. Check the latest price of the yellow metal in top Indian cities.

New Delhi: Gold rates have fallen on Tuesday after the price of the yellow metal remained unchanged for two days. Today, 30th April, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 55,500 as against Rs 55,550 yesterday, as per the latest data available on Goodreturns. Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced today at Rs 60,550 as against Rs 60,600 yesterday.

GOLD PRICES IN TOP INDIAN METROS ON 30 MAY 2023 Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹55,880 ₹60,960 Mumbai ₹55,500 ₹60,550 Delhi ₹55,650 ₹60,700 Kolkata ₹55,500 ₹60,550 Bangalore ₹55,550 ₹60,600 Hyderabad ₹55,500 ₹60,550 Surat ₹55,550 ₹60,600 Pune ₹55,500 ₹60,550 Visakhapatnam ₹55,500 ₹60,550 Ahmedabad ₹55,550 ₹60,600 Lucknow ₹55,650 ₹60,700 Nashik ₹55,530 ₹60,580

The local prices may differ from what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above-mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

